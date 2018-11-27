SE Asia Stocks-Most slip as Trump tariff warning dampens mood before G20

* Malaysian, Philippine shares decline most * Trump says will raise tariffs on $200 bln in Chinese imports * Trump to meet Chinese President Xi Jinping this week at G20 * Vietnamese stocks jump, Thai slightly higher By Shreya Mariam Job Nov 27 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock markets fell on Tuesday after U.S. President Donald Trump said he expects to move ahead with raising tariffs on Chinese imports, damaging expectations of a thaw in trade tensions. Malaysian and Philippine shares fell the most, tracking subdued risk appetite across Asia, as Trump told the Wall Street Journal he would likely raise tariffs on $200 billion in Chinese imports to 25 percent from the current 10 percent. The U.S. president added that if talks with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping at the sidelines of the G20 summit in Argentina this week were unsuccessful, the United States would impose tariffs on all remaining imports from China. "This (Trump's remarks) has sent a cautious mood to the market as a grim reminder that hurdle remains high in the forthcoming Trump-Xi trade talk," Huani Zhu, an economist at Mizuho Bank, said in a report. The Malaysian benchmark slid 0.8 percent, with a 13 percent plunge in shares of Genting Malaysia Bhd after the resort operator filed a lawsuit against Walt Disney Co and Twenty-First century Fox Inc. Genting Malaysia's parent Genting Bhd fell 5.7 percent. Meanwhile, a slide in real estate and consumer staples shares pushed the Philippine index 0.5 percent lower. Ayala Land Inc and Universal Robina Corp fell 1.9 percent and 3 percent, respectively. Shares in Singapore fell 0.2 percent and looked set to snap four days of gains, pulled lower by the utilities sector. Hutchison Port Holdings Trust and SATS Ltd dipped about 2 percent each. Thai stocks edged 0.1 percent higher, ahead of the release of factory data later on Tuesday. A Reuters poll of nine economists predict the manufacturing production index to rise 2.8 percent in October from a year earlier. Also higher were Vietnam stocks which rose 0.7 percent, with real estate and consumer staple stocks boosting the index. Indonesian stocks fell 0.2 percent. For Asian Companies click: SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS: As at 0324 GMT Change on the day Market Current Previous close Pct Move Singapore 3087.88 3093.38 -0.18 Bangkok 1632.25 1630.77 0.09 Manila 7358.15 7397.87 -0.54 Jakarta 6009.408 6022.778 -0.22 Kuala Lumpur 1688.9 1701.99 -0.77 Ho Chi Minh 927.24 921.03 0.67 Change on year Market Current End prev yr Pct Move Singapore 3087.88 3402.92 -9.26 Bangkok 1632.25 1753.71 -6.93 Manila 7358.15 8,558.42 -14.02 Jakarta 6009.408 6,355.65 -5.45 Kuala Lumpur 1688.9 1796.81 -6.01 Ho Chi Minh 927.24 984.24 -5.79 (Reporting by Shreya Mariam Job Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)