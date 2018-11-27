Financials
November 27, 2018 / 4:17 AM / Updated an hour ago

SE Asia Stocks-Most slip as Trump tariff warning dampens mood before G20

Shreya Mariam Job

4 Min Read

    * Malaysian, Philippine shares decline most
    * Trump says will raise tariffs on $200 bln in Chinese
imports
    * Trump to meet Chinese President Xi Jinping this week at
G20
    * Vietnamese stocks jump, Thai slightly higher

    Nov 27 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock markets fell
on Tuesday after U.S. President Donald Trump said he expects to
move ahead with raising tariffs on Chinese imports, damaging
expectations of a thaw in trade tensions.
    Malaysian and Philippine shares fell the most, tracking
subdued risk appetite across Asia, as Trump told the Wall Street
Journal he would likely raise tariffs on $200 billion in Chinese
imports to 25 percent from the current 10 percent.
    The U.S. president added that if talks with his Chinese
counterpart Xi Jinping at the sidelines of the G20 summit in
Argentina this week were unsuccessful, the United States would
impose tariffs on all remaining imports from China.
    "This (Trump's remarks) has sent a cautious mood to the
market as a grim reminder that hurdle remains high in the
forthcoming Trump-Xi trade talk," Huani Zhu, an economist at
Mizuho Bank, said in a report.
    The Malaysian benchmark slid 0.8 percent, with a 13
percent plunge in shares of Genting Malaysia Bhd after
the resort operator filed a lawsuit against Walt Disney Co
 and Twenty-First century Fox Inc.
    Genting Malaysia's parent Genting Bhd fell 5.7
percent.
    Meanwhile, a slide in real estate and consumer staples
shares pushed the Philippine index 0.5 percent lower.
Ayala Land Inc and Universal Robina Corp fell
1.9 percent and 3 percent, respectively.
    Shares in Singapore fell 0.2 percent and looked set
to snap four days of gains, pulled lower by the utilities
sector. Hutchison Port Holdings Trust and SATS Ltd
 dipped about 2 percent each.
    Thai stocks edged 0.1 percent higher, ahead of the
release of factory data later on Tuesday. A Reuters poll of nine
economists predict the manufacturing production index to rise
2.8 percent in October from a year earlier.
    Also higher were Vietnam stocks which rose 0.7
percent, with real estate and consumer staple stocks boosting
the index.
    Indonesian stocks fell 0.2 percent.
    
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS: As at 0324 GMT
 Change on the day                            
 Market             Current   Previous close  Pct Move
 Singapore          3087.88   3093.38         -0.18
 Bangkok            1632.25   1630.77         0.09
 Manila             7358.15   7397.87         -0.54
 Jakarta            6009.408  6022.778        -0.22
 Kuala Lumpur       1688.9    1701.99         -0.77
 Ho Chi Minh        927.24    921.03          0.67
                                              
 Change on year                               
 Market             Current   End prev yr     Pct Move
 Singapore          3087.88   3402.92         -9.26
 Bangkok            1632.25   1753.71         -6.93
 Manila             7358.15   8,558.42        -14.02
 Jakarta            6009.408  6,355.65        -5.45
 Kuala Lumpur       1688.9    1796.81         -6.01
 Ho Chi Minh        927.24    984.24          -5.79
                                              
 
 (Reporting by Shreya Mariam Job
Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
