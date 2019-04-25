SE Asia Stocks-Most slip; Indonesia falls most as consumer staples drag

* Unilever biggest drag in Indonesia * Ayala Land biggest boost to Philippine index on listing plans By Ambar Warrick April 25 (Reuters) - Indonesian shares hit a near 1-1/2-month closing low on Thursday due to a fall in consumer staples counters, as most Southeast Asian stock markets ended down, while Philippines rose on last-minute gains in real-estate companies. Asian shares slipped as a surprise deterioration in German and South Korean economic data rekindled fears of slowing global growth. The selling extended into regional equities as well. The Jakarta stock index dropped 1.2 percent and was the largest loser in the region, following a decline in consumer staple stocks as heavyweight Unilever Indonesia plunged 4.6 percent. Brokerage Maybank Kim Eng said in a note that the company's first-quarter net profit fell below expectations. A decline in Unilever's results points to a weaker environment for local consumer staples, which are the second largest sector on the Jakarta index. Unilever was the largest drag on the index, followed by consumer oriented Astra International and Charoen Pokphand Indonesia. An index of the country's 45 most volatile stocks ended about 1.5 percent lower, implying high volatility over the session. Indonesia's central bank held its benchmark interest rate, as widely expected. Singapore shares ended around 0.4 percent lower on profit taking, after the index ended at a more than 10-month high on Wednesday. For the day, lender DBS Group shed 0.4 percent, while Singapore Technologies Engineering closed 0.3 percent down. Philippine's benchmark, however, ended 0.6 percent higher on last minute gains in real estate stocks, with property developer Ayala Land rising about 3 percent. Charlene Ericka Reyes, officer-in-charge of trading and research at The First Resources Management and Securities Corp said that buyers had entered near the end of the session, and that real estate stocks, namely Ayala and SM Prime, saw net foreign inflows on their future growth plans. Ayala, which is the third largest stock on the index, ended at a record high on extended gains after it flagged plans to list the country's first real estate investment trust for about $500 million. Other real estate majors also saw buying, with SM Prime and Robinsons Land Corp closing up about 2 percent and 2.7 percent, respectively. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on the day Market Current Previous close Pct Move Singapore 3350.28 3362.43 -0.36 Bangkok 1673.32 1673.43 -0.01 Manila 7894.45 7846.99 0.60 Jakarta 6372.787 6447.885 -1.16 Kuala Lumpur 1635.68 1638.01 -0.14 Ho Chi Minh 974.13 976.92 -0.29 Change on year Market Current End 2018 Pct Move Singapore 3350.28 3068.76 9.17 Bangkok 1673.32 1563.88 7.00 Manila 7894.45 7466.02 5.74 Jakarta 6372.787 6194.498 2.88 Kuala Lumpur 1635.68 1690.58 -3.25 Ho Chi Minh 974.13 892.54 9.14 (Reporting by Ambar Warrick in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)