SE Asia Stocks-Most slip on trade worries; S'pore posts 3 pct monthly drop

* Singapore marks third monthly decline in four * Philippines adds 2.4 pct on month * Thai shares climb 1.1 pct in August By Sumeet Gaikwad Aug 31 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock markets ended lower on Friday, tracking Asian peers, as risk sentiment took a hit by a report U.S. President Donald Trump was preparing to step up a trade war with Beijing. Singapore posted a 3.2 percent loss in August, while most other Southeast Asian market eked out marginal gains on the month. "Growing divergence between the stable markets in developed economies and uncertainty and volatile emerging markets is likely to persist," DBS Bank said in a note. Trump told aides he is ready to impose tariffs on $200 billion more in Chinese imports as soon as a public comment period on the plan ends next week, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday. Trump also threatened to withdraw from the World Trade Organization if "they don't shape up," in his latest criticism of the institution. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan slid 0.6 percent in the session. Indonesian shares slipped, weighed down by consumer goods and financial stocks, but ended the week 0.8 percent higher. The market gained 1.4 percent this month, its second consecutive month of gains. The index of the country's 45 most liquid stocks closed the session marginally lower. Financials dragged down Singapore shares in their third straight session of losses. Singapore marked a minor gain this week, but posted its third monthly decline in four. Thai shares trimmed early losses and ended largely steady as losses in consumer staples offset gains in energy and financial stocks. The index rose 1 percent this week, bringing the monthly gain to 1.1 percent. The country posted a rise in exports for July but current account surplus narrowed, the Bank of Thailand said. Meanwhile, Philippine shares ended the week 1.1 percent higher, adding 2.4 percent over the month. Malaysian markets were closed for a holiday. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on the day Market Current Previous close Pct Move Singapore 3213.48 3225.72 -0.38 Bangkok 1721.58 1720.43 0.07 Manila 7855.71 7853.16 0.03 Jakarta 6018.46 6018.964 -0.01 Ho Chi Minh 989.54 998.07 -0.85 Change on year Market Current End 2017 Pct Move Singapore 3213.48 3402.92 -5.57 Bangkok 1721.58 1753.71 -1.83 Manila 7855.71 8558.42 -8.21 Jakarta 6018.46 6355.654 -5.31 Ho Chi Minh 989.54 984.24 0.54 (Reporting by Sumeet Gaikwad in Bengaluru; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)