October 19, 2018 / 10:20 AM / Updated 3 hours ago

SE Asia Stocks-Most slip; Philippines climbs, posts first weekly gain in seven

Rashmi Ashok

3 Min Read

    By Rashmi Ashok
    Oct 19 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock markets closed
lower on Friday, as weak economic data from China added to
concerns over trade tensions, hurting investor sentiment. 
    China's economic growth in the third quarter slowed to 6.5
percent, its weakest pace since 2009 and below expectations, as
a campaign to tackle debt risks and the trade war with the
United States weighed on the economy.
    Malaysian stocks closed 0.3 percent lower, weighed
down by its telecom stocks.  The Malaysian government said on
Thursday the country would see wider fiscal deficits and slower
economic growth than earlier forecast through 2020.
    Singapore stocks dropped in the session, closing the
week 0.2 percent lower and marking their fourth straight losing
week. Yangzijiang Shipbuilding (Holdings) Ltd sank
13.8 percent in the session while palm oil producer Golden
Agri-Resources Ltd lost more than 2 percent. 
    Philippine shares rose marginally in the session,
bringing their weekly gain to 2.1 percent and posting their
first weekly gain in seven. Real-estate shares boosted the index
in the session, with sector heavyweight Ayala Land Inc
gaining 0.7 percent and land developer Robinsons Land Corp
 adding 1.2 percent.
    Indonesian shares posted a weekly loss, after two
consecutive weeks of gains. Cigarette maker Gudang Garam Tbk
 shed 1.2 percent in the session, while telecom stock
Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk lost 0.8 percent. 
    Thailand's stocks shed 0.9 percent, dragged down by
its bank stocks, with Bangkok Bank Public Company Ltd
falling 0.9 percent.  

For Asian Companies click;  

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
    
    
 Change on the day                            
 Market             Current   Previous close  Pct Move
 Singapore          3062.51   3069.67         -0.23
 Bangkok            1667.91   1682.91         -0.89
 Manila             7151.52   7141.25         0.14
 Jakarta            5837.291  5845.242        -0.14
 Kuala Lumpur       1732.14   1738.01         -0.34
 Ho Chi Minh        958.36    963.47          -0.53
                                              
 Change on year                               
 Market             Current   End prev yr     Pct Move
 Singapore          3062.51   3402.92         -10.00
 Bangkok            1667.91   1753.71         -4.89
 Manila             7151.52   8,558.42        -16.44
 Jakarta            5837.291  6,355.65        -8.16
 Kuala Lumpur       1732.14   1796.81         -3.60
 Ho Chi Minh        958.36    984.24          -2.63
 
 (Reporting by Rashmi Ashok; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
