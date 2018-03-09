FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 9, 2018 / 10:24 AM / in a day

SE Asia Stocks-Most slip; Thailand posts longest losing streak since Aug 2013

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

    * Indonesian shares fall most this week since Dec 2016
    * Philippines posts third straight weekly decline

    By Susan Mathew
    March 9 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock markets ended
lower on Friday with Thailand posting its longest losing streak
since August 2013, while investors awaited U.S. non-farm
payrolls data for cues on the pace of rate hikes in the United
States.
    "Most (Southeast Asian) equities will look for further
direction from how the Fed (U.S. Federal Reserve) will react to
the American jobs data," said Manny Cruz, an analyst with
Asiasec Equities Inc.
    Thai shares declined for an eighth straight session,
dragged down by losses in energy stocks. Energy Absolute
dropped 8.1 percent and Gulf Energy Development fell
6.3 percent.
    Thai shares declined 2 percent this week after posting three
straight weekly gains.
    Indonesian shares slipped, their fifth session of
drop in six, pulled down by consumer stocks. Unilever Indonesia
 and media company Elang Mahkota were the
biggest drags on the index.
    Indonesian shares shed 2.3 percent this week, their steepest
since December 2016.
    The country's current account deficit is expected to widen
this year, but no larger than 2.1 percent of the gross domestic
product, said the central bank governor.
    Philippine shares fell marginally with a drop in
Ayala Corp outweighing a gain in SM Prime Holdings
.
    Data out earlier in the day showed that the Philippine
export growth slowed the most in more than a year in January,
keeping the country's trade deficit at a high level that could
further weigh on the peso, the worst performing Asian
currency.
    Philippine shares declined 1 percent this week in their
third straight weekly drop.
    Broader Asian shares, however, remained firm as hopes of a
breakthrough in the North Korean nuclear standoff rose.

    U.S. President Donald Trump said he was prepared to meet
North Korea's Kim Jong Un in what would be the first
face-to-face encounter between the two countries' leaders.

    
For Asian Companies click;  

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS: CHANGE ON DAY
    
 Market                   Current   previous close  Pct Move
 Singapore                3485.57   3480.44         0.15
 Bangkok                  1775.37   1778.9          -0.20
 Manila                   8372.51   8381.85         -0.11
 Jakarta                  6433.322  6443.021        -0.15
 Kuala Lumpur             1843.92   1839.62         0.23
 Ho Chi Minh              1123.41   1124.15         -0.07
                                                    
 Change on year                                     
 Market                   Current   End 2017        Pct Move
 Singapore                3485.57   3402.92         2.43
 Bangkok                  1775.37   1753.71         1.24
 Manila                   8372.51   6952.08         20.43
 Jakarta                  6433.322  6355.654        1.22
 Kuala Lumpur             1843.92   1796.81         2.62
 Ho Chi Minh              1123.41   984.24          14.14
 

 (Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
