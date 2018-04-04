SE Asia Stocks-Most slump as China's retaliatory tariffs on U.S. goods intensify trade worries

* Thai shares drop 2.2 pct to lowest in over 3 months * Singapore sheds 2.1 pct to its lowest in nearly 6 months * Asian shares ex-Japan slide 1.3 pct to lowest in 1 month By Nicole Pinto April 4 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock markets slumped on Wednesday as China swiftly retaliated against the Trump administration's plans to impose tariffs on Chinese goods with duties on key U.S. imports, heightening worries of a trade war between the two countries. The speed with which the trade struggle between Washington and Beijing is ratcheting up – the Chinese government took less than 11 hours to respond with its own measures – led to a sharp selloff in global stock markets and commodities. Beijing's list of 25 percent additional tariffs on U.S. goods covers 106 items with a trade value matching the $50 billion targeted on Washington's list, China's commerce and finance ministries said. The effective date depends on when the U.S. action takes effect. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell as much as 1.3 percent to its lowest in over one month. Shares in Thailand slumped 2.3 percent to their lowest close in over three months. Thai shares fell largely due to external factors as investors worry about a trade war, said Teerada Charnyingyong, an analyst at Phillip Capital Thailand. "From a technical point of view, it couldn't stand above 1,760 which is quite an important psychological level for the Thai stock market," Charnyingyong added. Kasikornbank Pcl shed 7.8 percent while Siam Commercial Bank PCL fell 2.4 percent. Singapore, one of the more expensive markets in Asia and highly exposed to global trade, ended 2.1 percent lower at its lowest since October 2017. DBS Group Holdings Ltd fell 2.6 percent, hitting a near 2-month low, while Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp Ltd dropped 3.2 percent, hitting an over 1-month low. Malaysian shares ended the session 1.9 percent down at a near two-month closing low. CIMB Group Holdings Bhd and Malayan Banking Bhd fell 4.2 percent and 1.7 percent lower, respectively. Indonesian shares ended the session 1.2 percent lower. The index of the country's 45 most liquid stocks fell 1.3 percent. Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) TBK PT shed 4.1 percent and Bank Mandiri (Persero) TBK PT fell 2.6 percent. Vietnam shares were the only gainers in the region, rising 0.3 percent, helped by Vingroup JSC, which jumped 4.3 percent to a record closing high, while Vietnam Dairy Products JSC gained 3.3 percent. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS: Change on the day Market Current Previous close Pct Move Singapore 3339.7 3412.15 -2.12 Bangkok 1724.98 1765.24 -2.28 Manila 7997.67 8048.72 -0.63 Jakarta 6157.096 6229.013 -1.15 Kuala Lumpur 1815.94 1850.78 -1.88 Ho Chi Minh 1191.54 1188.29 0.27 Change on year Market Current End 2017 Pct Move Singapore 3339.7 3402.92 -1.86 Bangkok 1724.98 1753.71 -1.64 Manila 7997.67 8558.42 -6.55 Jakarta 6157.096 6355.654 -3.12 Kuala Lumpur 1815.94 1796.81 1.06 Ho Chi Minh 1191.54 984.24 21.06 (Reporting by Nicole Pinto; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)