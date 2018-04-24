SE Asia Stocks-Most slump as U.S. yields rise, Singapore flat

* Indonesia hits 2-week low; heads for a third session of losses * Vietnam reverses losses to rise 0.5 pct By Sumeet Gaikwad April 24 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock markets came under pressure on Tuesday as concerns over U.S. inflation and fiscal deficit pushed up treasury yields, stoking a sell-off in equities. U.S. bond prices have fallen for the past four days, pushing up the 10-year yield to 2.998 percent, its highest since January 2014. Philippine shares extended losses to shed as much 0.9 percent, led by industrials. Index heavyweights SM Investments Corp and Aboitiz Equity Ventures Inc slipped 1.2 percent and 1.5 percent, respectively. "With more attractive yields (elsewhere), we believe that foreign funds are leaving the Philippines and going back to the United States," said Charles Ang, an analyst with Manila-based COL Financial. The Jakarta stock exchange touched its lowest in more than two weeks and was poised for a third straight session of declines. Unilever Indonesia dropped up to 4.4 percent, while Bank Mandiri (Persero) declined as much as 3.1 percent. The country's index of 45 most liquid stocks was down 1.4 percent. Meanwhile, the Vietnam index recovered from previous session's losses to climb as much as 0.6 percent. Singapore stocks were trading flat, as losses in technology, real estate and industrials outpaced gains in financial stocks. "Interest rates in Singapore tend to follow that of the United States. Hence, higher yields in U.S. have translated into higher Singapore government bond yields as well," said Liu Jinshu, director of research, NRA Capital in Singapore. "While, Singapore banks tend to be a beneficiary of higher interest rates due to their high deposit base, it conversely affects the property sector. The impact on the Singapore market is somewhat mixed for now." Malaysian shares extended declines to hit their lowest in more than a week. Meanwhile, the Thai index trimmed previous session's losses to edge 0.3 percent higher, underpinned by energy stocks. PTT Exploration and Production Pcl, the upstream arm of state-owned energy company PTT gained as much as 2.2 percent. Thailand will begin auctions on Tuesday for petroleum fields in the Gulf of Thailand, Minister of Energy Siri Jirapongphan said on Monday. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS: AS AT 0443 GMT STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Previous Close Pct Move Singapore 3578.41 3579.54 -0.03 Bangkok 1794.99 1790.14 0.27 Manila 7653.44 7719.47 -0.86 Jakarta 6234.281 6308.148 -1.17 Kuala Lumpur 1870.6 1880.36 -0.52 Ho Chi Minh 1082.67 1076.78 0.55 Change on year Market Current End 2017 Pct Move Singapore 3578.41 3402.92 5.16 Bangkok 1794.99 1753.71 2.35 Manila 7653.44 8558.42 -10.57 Jakarta 6234.281 6355.654 -1.91 Kuala Lumpur 1870.6 1796.81 4.11 Ho Chi Minh 1082.67 984.24 10.00 (Reporting by Sumeet Gaikwad in Bengaluru; Additional reporting by Karthika Namboothiri, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)