FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Imprisoned In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Financials
October 4, 2018 / 9:57 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

SE Asia Stocks-Most slump; Indonesia falls over 2 pct

Niyati Shetty

4 Min Read

    * Higher U.S. Treasury yields hurt sentiment
    * Indonesia extends losses into 4th session
    * Philippines hits 3-month low

    By Niyati Shetty
    Oct 4 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock markets closed
lower on Thursday as investors trimmed their exposure to riskier
assets after strong U.S. economic data drove up Treasury yields
and increased the likelihood of a rate hike in the world's
largest economy. 
    A survey on activity in the United States services sector
recorded its highest reading since August 1997, driving up U.S.
Treasury yields and the dollar, and sparking speculation that
Friday's employment data could also surprise.
    Shares of the region's biggest economy, Indonesia, hit a
one-month low during the day, while Philippine shares fell to
their lowest level in over three months.  
    Higher U.S. yields is not encouraging for emerging markets
as they tend to draw away much-needed foreign funds while
pressuring local currencies.
    Meanwhile, on Wednesday, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome
Powell said that the central bank may raise interest rates above
an estimated "neutral" setting as the "remarkably positive" U.S.
economy continues to grow.
    The Fed is expected to hike rates again in December, after
raising it last week for the third time this year. 
    Indonesian shares slid 2.1 percent during the day,
extending losses into a fourth straight session. 
    The index was weighed down by financials and consumer
stocks, with Unilever Indonesia falling 4.1 percent
and Bank Central Asia slipping 1.4 percent.   
    Philippine benchmark index skidded 1.6 percent as
higher U.S. yields are expected to aggravate the country's
growing inflationary concerns. 
    "Rising yields abroad furthers the inflationary pressure on
the Philippines because imports, as a substitute for local
supplies, would be more expensive for us," said Jose Vistan,
Research Head at AB Capital Securities in Manila.
    The country's September inflation data, which is due on
Friday, is expected to rise close to 7 percent, keeping pressure
on the central bank to further raise interest rates.

    Ayala Land slumped 4.7 percent and JG Summit
Holdings slid 5.1 percent.
    Singapore shares declined 1.1 percent, dragged down
by industrial and financial stocks. Conglomerate Jardine
Matheson Holdings slid 2.9 percent and DBS Group
Holdings lost 0.7 percent. 
    Thai index was down 0.7 percent, hurt by energy
stocks PTT PCL and PTT Exploration and Production PCL 
, down 1.4 percent and 2.2 percent, respectively. 
   
For Asian Companies click;  

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change on the day                            
 Market             Current   Previous close  Pct Move
 Singapore          3231.59   3267.4          -1.10
 Bangkok            1729.4    1741.96         -0.72
 Manila             7093.34   7210.87         -1.63
 Jakarta            5756.619  5867.737        -1.89
 Kuala Lumpur       1790.11   1796.3          -0.34
 Ho Chi Minh        1023.62   1020.4          0.32
                                              
 Change on year                               
 Market             Current   End 2017        Pct Move
 Singapore          3231.59   3402.92         -5.03
 Bangkok            1729.4    1753.71         -1.39
 Manila             7093.34   8558.42         -17.12
 Jakarta            5756.619  6355.654        -9.43
 Kuala Lumpur       1790.11   1796.81         -0.37
 Ho Chi Minh        1023.62   984.24          4.00
 
 (Reporting by Niyati Shetty in Bengaluru; Editing by Vyas
Mohan)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.