SE Asia Stocks-Most slump; Indonesia falls over 2 pct

* Higher U.S. Treasury yields hurt sentiment * Indonesia extends losses into 4th session * Philippines hits 3-month low By Niyati Shetty Oct 4 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock markets closed lower on Thursday as investors trimmed their exposure to riskier assets after strong U.S. economic data drove up Treasury yields and increased the likelihood of a rate hike in the world's largest economy. A survey on activity in the United States services sector recorded its highest reading since August 1997, driving up U.S. Treasury yields and the dollar, and sparking speculation that Friday's employment data could also surprise. Shares of the region's biggest economy, Indonesia, hit a one-month low during the day, while Philippine shares fell to their lowest level in over three months. Higher U.S. yields is not encouraging for emerging markets as they tend to draw away much-needed foreign funds while pressuring local currencies. Meanwhile, on Wednesday, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said that the central bank may raise interest rates above an estimated "neutral" setting as the "remarkably positive" U.S. economy continues to grow. The Fed is expected to hike rates again in December, after raising it last week for the third time this year. Indonesian shares slid 2.1 percent during the day, extending losses into a fourth straight session. The index was weighed down by financials and consumer stocks, with Unilever Indonesia falling 4.1 percent and Bank Central Asia slipping 1.4 percent. Philippine benchmark index skidded 1.6 percent as higher U.S. yields are expected to aggravate the country's growing inflationary concerns. "Rising yields abroad furthers the inflationary pressure on the Philippines because imports, as a substitute for local supplies, would be more expensive for us," said Jose Vistan, Research Head at AB Capital Securities in Manila. The country's September inflation data, which is due on Friday, is expected to rise close to 7 percent, keeping pressure on the central bank to further raise interest rates. Ayala Land slumped 4.7 percent and JG Summit Holdings slid 5.1 percent. Singapore shares declined 1.1 percent, dragged down by industrial and financial stocks. Conglomerate Jardine Matheson Holdings slid 2.9 percent and DBS Group Holdings lost 0.7 percent. Thai index was down 0.7 percent, hurt by energy stocks PTT PCL and PTT Exploration and Production PCL , down 1.4 percent and 2.2 percent, respectively. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on the day Market Current Previous close Pct Move Singapore 3231.59 3267.4 -1.10 Bangkok 1729.4 1741.96 -0.72 Manila 7093.34 7210.87 -1.63 Jakarta 5756.619 5867.737 -1.89 Kuala Lumpur 1790.11 1796.3 -0.34 Ho Chi Minh 1023.62 1020.4 0.32 Change on year Market Current End 2017 Pct Move Singapore 3231.59 3402.92 -5.03 Bangkok 1729.4 1753.71 -1.39 Manila 7093.34 8558.42 -17.12 Jakarta 5756.619 6355.654 -9.43 Kuala Lumpur 1790.11 1796.81 -0.37 Ho Chi Minh 1023.62 984.24 4.00 (Reporting by Niyati Shetty in Bengaluru; Editing by Vyas Mohan)