SE Asia Stocks-Most slump; Malaysia extends losses amid economic uncertainty

* Singapore falls over 1 pct to 5-week low * Malaysia down 1.6 pct, set for 3rd losing session * Indonesia only gainer in region, gains more than 1 pct By Karthika Suresh Namboothiri May 23 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock markets fell sharply on Wednesday as U.S. President Donald Trump tempered optimism over trade talks between Washington and Beijing, with Malaysia extending losses amid uncertainty over the size of debt its previous government had left behind. Broader Asian stocks outside Japan were down 0.4 percent after Trump said he was not pleased with recent U.S.-China trade talks, renewing uncertainty. "The on-and-off status of U.S.-China trade talks is affecting sentiment. At some point, traders may just decide to stay on the sidelines," said Liu Jinshu, director of research, NRA Capital. Singapore shares slid as much as 1.1 percent to its lowest in more than five weeks, with financials dragging the index. Index heavyweight Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp fell 1.5 percent, while DBS Group was down 1.2 percent. Bank stocks are trading lower as they are likely to have some exposure to Hyflux Ltd's debt, said Liu Jinshu. The water treatment company said on Tuesday that it filed for reorganisation after lower electricity prices hurt its finances. Singapore's annual headline inflation rate likely rose in April from last month, a Reuters poll showed. The data is due later in the day. Malaysia's main index fell for a third straight session, down as much as 1.6 percent. Telecom company Axiata Group shed over 10 percent after reporting weak quarterly earnings. Malaysia's new finance minister said on Tuesday that the previous government deceived the public and parliament over the country's financial situation and state fund 1Malaysia Development Bhd (1MDB). The comments come amid worries that the new government's populist promises could undermine economic prospects at an increasingly challenging time. Foreign stock inflows into Malaysia for 2018 have been wiped out, with the market posting net outflows to the tune of $21.2 million as of May 21, according to data from OCBC Bank. Malaysia's April annual inflation rate was slightly higher than the 1.3 percent recorded in March, the slowest pace in nearly two years, but was below the 1.6 percent forecast in a Reuters poll. Meanwhile, Indonesian shares gained as much as 1.5 percent, with Bank Negara Indonesia and Bank Mandiri (Persero) both gaining more than 5 percent. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS AS AT 0438 GMT Change on the day Market Current Previous close Pct Move Singapore 3506.51 3543.18 -1.03 Bangkok 1757.4 1760.71 -0.19 Manila 7580.71 7646.2 -0.86 Jakarta 5832.904 5751.119 1.42 Kuala Lumpur 1816.36 1845.03 -1.55 Ho Chi Minh 969.25 985.91 -1.69 Change on year Market Current End 2017 Pct Move Singapore 3506.51 3402.92 3.04 Bangkok 1757.4 1753.71 0.21 Manila 7580.71 8558.42 -11.42 Jakarta 5832.904 6355.654 -8.22 Kuala Lumpur 1816.36 1796.81 1.09 Ho Chi Minh 969.25 984.24 -1.52 (Reporting by Karthika Suresh Namboothiri; Additional reporting by Binisha H. Ben; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)