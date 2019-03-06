SE Asia Stocks-Most steady as trade uncertainty weighs

* Indonesia on track to snap two sessions of losses * Vietnam in line to extend losses for second session By Shriya Ramakrishnan March 6 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stocks were muted on Wednesday, in line with their broader Asian peers, as investors awaited details on progress in the U.S.-China trade negotiations. U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a media interview that U.S. President Donald Trump will reject a trade deal with China that is not perfect, but the United States would still keep working on an agreement. "Markets right now are on a pause, probably pricing in the U.S.-China deal. There is a lack of direction and we probably expect a pullback going into the second quarter of 2019," said Joel Ng, an analyst at KGI Securities. Vietnam stocks, which have been the top performers in the region since the turn of the year, edged lower, with most major sectors in the red. Thai index was flat in early trade, as gains in energy and technology sectors were countered by weakness in financials and materials stocks. Thailand's central bank chief said on Tuesday that while the country is economically stable and can withstand increased global volatility, it faces structural challenges, including low labour productivity, a labour mismatch and low investment. It is estimated that the government will have to adopt a deficit budget for another 12 years, he added. Indonesian stocks, on the other hand, were set to snap two consecutive sessions of losses, supported by financial and consumer stocks. PT Bank Central Asia, the country's largest lender by market value, gained 0.2 percent, while conglomerate Astra International Tbk PT added 0.7 percent. Philippine stocks led gains in the region, rising 1 percent, boosted by financial and industrial counters. SM Prime Holdings, the country's second-largest firm by market value, added 1.6 percent, while Bank of the Philippine Islands rose 2.4 percent. Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas' newly-appointed Governor Benjamin Diokno said on Wednesday that inflation could fall to 2 percent - the bottom of its target range - as early as the third quarter due to base effects and that he will study accelerating a cut in the Philippines' reserve requirement ratio. "Reports that the new central bank governor will be more conducive to growth could be interpreted by the market as a positive development," said Charles William Ang, research analyst at COL Financial Group. Annual inflation rate returned to the central bank's 2-4 percent target in February when it eased to a one-year low of 3.8 percent, but year-to-date inflation of 4.1 percent is still outside that range. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS AS AT 0351 GMT Market Current Previous close Pct Move Singapore 3232.57 3234.07 -0.05 Bangkok 1636.7 1639 -0.14 Manila 7744.83 7670.62 0.97 Jakarta 6453.872 6441.28 0.20 Kuala Lumpur 1687.87 1685.62 0.13 Ho Chi Minh 990.82 992.45 -0.16 Change so far in 2019 Market Current End 2018 Pct Move Singapore 3232.57 3068.76 5.34 Bangkok 1636.7 1563.88 4.66 Manila 7744.83 7,466.02 3.73 Jakarta 6453.872 6,194.50 4.19 Kuala Lumpur 1687.87 1690.58 -0.16 Ho Chi Minh 990.82 892.54 11.01 (Reporting by Shriya Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru, Additional reporting by Niyati Shetty; Editing by Shreejay Sinha)