SE Asia Stocks-Most subdued; investors await development on trade talks

* Singapore up for sixth straight session * Malaysia Feb trade data due later in day By Shreya Mariam Job April 4 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock markets were subdued on Thursday as investors adopted a wait-and-see stance awaiting further developments on the Sino-U.S. trade talks. Trade talks between the United States and China made "good headway" last week in Beijing and the two sides aim to bridge differences during talks that could extend beyond three days this week, White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow said. "Risk sentiment will likely be mixed on Thursday as investors digest developments on the trade front amid disappointing US economic numbers," ING said in a note. Singapore stocks edged higher, heading for a sixth straight session of gains, supported by banks, while a 7 percent fall in Genting Singapore Ltd capped the upside. Resorts World at Sentosa Pte Ltd, an indirect unit of Genting Singapore, has committed to invest about S$4.5 billion ($3.32 billion) for the expansion of the integrated resort on the island of Sentosa. Malaysia-listed Genting Bhd, the parent company of Genting Singapore, dropped 2.5 percent. DBS Holdings Group Ltd, Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp Ltd and United Overseas Bank Ltd rose 0.2 percent to 1 percent. Malaysian stocks traded on the fence ahead of February trade data expected later in the day. Malaysia's exports likely rose 1.4 percent in February from a year earlier, slower than the previous month, a Reuters poll showed. Meanwhile, Malaysia will sell a superyacht allegedly bought with stolen funds from state fund 1MDB to casino operator Genting Malaysia Bhd for $126 million, in the first major asset sale by Kuala Lumpur to recover billions lost from the fund. Shares of Genting Malaysia dipped 1.5 percent. Indonesian shares rose marginally on the back of financial and telecom stocks. Telekomunikasi Indonesia climbed 1 percent and Bank Central Asia Tbk Pt firmed 0.6 percent. Philippine shares slipped 0.5 percent, dragged by industrials and financials. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS As at 0335 GMT Change on the day Market Current Previous close Pct Move Singapore 3308.63 3311.27 -0.08 Bangkok 1649.75 1649.06 0.04 Manila 7857.04 7895.06 -0.48 Jakarta 6491.893 6476.066 0.24 Kuala Lumpur 1642.2 1643.21 -0.06 Ho Chi Minh 988.85 984.46 0.45 Change so far in 2019 Market Current End 2018 Pct Move Singapore 3308.63 3068.76 7.82 Bangkok 1649.75 1563.88 5.49 Manila 7857.04 7,466.02 5.24 Jakarta 6491.893 6,194.50 4.80 Kuala Lumpur 1642.2 1690.58 -2.86 Ho Chi Minh 988.85 892.54 10.79 ($1 = 1.3536 Singapore dollars) (Reporting by Shreya Mariam Job in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)