SE Asia Stocks-Most subdued; Philippines extends gains

* Singapore falls after two sessions of gains * Indonesia drops after four consecutive winning sessions * Philippines jumps 1.8 pct to two-week high * Thai stocks flat; data shows GDP growth stalled By Aman Swami Nov 19 (Reuters) - Philippine shares surged on Monday, extending their rally on the back of last week's interest rate hike, while other Southeast Asian stock markets were subdued amid nervousness over the U.S.-China trade war. The benchmark Philippine index surged 1.8 percent to a near two-week high and was on track for a fourth consecutive session of gains. The Philippine central bank on Thursday raised its benchmark interest rate for the fifth straight time in a bid to tackle elevated inflation and bring it back to within its target range next year. "Last week central bank hiking rates contributes to the magnitude of the rally today," said Charles William Ang associate analyst at COL Financial Group, Inc. The central bank also forecast inflation would return to its 2-4 percent target range next year, suggesting its current tightening cycle may be at an end. Index heavyweight SM Investments Corp rose 2.3 percent, set to gain for a second straight session, while country's oldest conglomerate Ayala Corp climbed as much as 1.9 percent to hit over one-and-a-half-week high. However, trading in most other regional markets were muted, in line with Asian shares, as deep divisions between Washington and Beijing at a summit of Asia-Pacific leaders tempered expectations of a resolution in U.S-China trade war. Asia-Pacific leaders failed to agree on a communique at a summit in Papua New Guinea on Sunday for the first time in their history as competition between the United States and China over trade and investment stymied cooperation. Singapore shares fell 0.6 percent, with business conglomerate Jardine Matheson Holdings Ltd plunging as much as 3.2 percent, while United Overseas Bank Ltd slipped 1 percent. Indonesian stocks fell 0.4 percent, after four straight sessions of gains, dragged down by losses in telecommunication and consumer sector. Telekomunikasi Indonesia (Persero) Tbk slipped as much as 2.7 percent, while conglomerate Astra International Tbk PT shed 1.8 percent. Malaysian stocks edged lower, with Malaysia Airports Holdings Bhd shedding as much as 2.1 percent and conglomerate Genting Bhd dipping 2 percent. Thai shares were flat after the country's economy surprisingly stalled in the third quarter, as exports and tourism softened with the state planning agency showing less optimism on growth for all of 2018. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Previous Close Pct Move Singapore 3065.8 3083.6 -0.58 Bangkok 1636.63 1635 0.10 Manila 7208.82 7083.34 1.77 Jakarta 5986.61 6012.35 -0.43 Kuala Lumpur 1700.42 1706.38 -0.35 Ho Chi Minh 904.96 898.19 0.75 Change on year Market Current End 2017 Pct Move Singapore 3065.8 3402.92 -9.91 Bangkok 1636.63 1753.71 -6.68 Manila 7208.82 8558.42 -15.77 Jakarta 5986.61 6355.654 -5.81 Kuala Lumpur 1700.42 1796.81 -5.36 Ho Chi Minh 904.96 984.24 -8.05 (Reporting by Aman Swami; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)