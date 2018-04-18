SE Asia Stocks-Most track Wall St higher; S'pore hits 1-mth high

* S'pore, Philippines up over 1 pct each * Asian shares ex-Japan rise for first session in 5 By Nikhil Nainan April 18 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian shares rose in line with broader Asia on Wednesday after upbeat corporate earnings on Wall Street boosted investor confidence. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.4 percent after four straight sessions of losses. U.S. stock indexes rallied overnight on strong earnings from blue-chip companies, fuelling optimism about what is expected to be the strongest earnings season in seven years. In a surprise move late on Tuesday, the People's Bank of China said it will reduce the cash banks hold as reserves, a move that frees up lending for small firms, but falls short of broad monetary easing. "One key development from China ... they cut reserve requirement ratios ... I think that was a positive sentiment spillover for emerging markets as a whole," said Taye Shim, head of research at Mirae Asset Sekuritas in Indonesia. Indonesian shares rose 0.4 percent, aided by gains in telecom company Telekomunikasi Indonesia (Persero) Tbk Perusahaan Perseroan PT and Unilever Indonesia Tbk PT . Philippine shares jumped 1.2 percent and were on track to snap three consecutive sessions of losses. Index heavyweights Ayala Corp and BDO Unibank Inc , up 3.3 percent and 2.9 percent respectively, lifted the index. Singapore shares climbed 1.3 percent to a one-month high led by financials. Top lenders United Overseas Bank Ltd, DBS Group Holdings Ltd and Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation Ltd rose between 1.6 percent and 2.4 percent. Across the border, Malaysian shares edged slightly lower as the country's consumer price index in March rose at its slowest pace in nearly two years, government data showed. Top telecom stocks Axiata Group Bhd, Telekom Malaysia Bhd and DiGi.Com Bhd suffered losses. Financials were the top gainers in Thailand's, up 0.4 percent, following the cabinet's approval on Tuesday to offer tax incentives to encourage mergers among the country's commercial banks. Krung Thai Bank PCL gained 2.8 percent, while Krungthai Card PCL soared 4.8 percent. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change at 0424 GMT Market Current Previous close Pct Move Singapore 3543.38 3498.2 1.29 Bangkok 1763.21 1755.53 0.44 Manila 7814.64 7723.39 1.18 Jakarta 6309.685 6285.762 0.38 Kuala Lumpur 1876.99 1880.49 -0.19 Ho Chi Minh 1152.02 1153.28 -0.11 Change on year Market Current End 2017 Pct Move Singapore 3543.38 3402.92 4.13 Bangkok 1763.21 1753.71 0.54 Manila 7814.64 8558.42 -8.69 Jakarta 6309.685 6355.654 -0.72 Kuala Lumpur 1876.99 1796.81 4.46 Ho Chi Minh 1152.02 984.24 17.05 (Reporting by Nikhil Kurian Nainan; Editing by Vyas Mohan)