June 5, 2018 / 5:15 AM / Updated 3 hours ago

SE Asia Stocks-Most track Wall Street higher; Indonesia up nearly 1 pct

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

    * Vietnam up nearly 1 pct
    * Philippine May inflation rises
    * Malaysia April exports up

    June 5 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock markets rose
on Tuesday tracking overnight gains on Wall Street, with
Indonesia gaining nearly one percent buoyed by
telecommunication and energy stocks.
    Wall Street's three major indexes rose overnight, led by a
rally in tech stocks, that pushed the Nasdaq to a record closing
high.
    An index of Indonesia's 45 most liquid stocks rose
about 0.8 percent. Telekom Indonesia and Indah Kiat
Pulp & Paper, up as much 4.4 and 11.4 percent
respectively, were the top gainers on the country's benchmark
index.
    Vietnam shares climbed over 1 percent helped by gains
in utilities and the country's benchmark was on track for a
fourth straight session of gains.
    Philippines shares were trading marginally higher,
after falling as much as 0.4 percent to 7550.064, a support.
    "The market has strong support at 7550. Hopefully, the
market bottoms out and rallies to 7770," said Manny Cruz,
analyst at Asiasec Equities Inc. 
    "Based on technical patterns, the market may consolidate
within a tight range. But, foreign selling continues." 
    Philippine annual inflation quickened in May but at a
slower-than-expected pace, the country's statistics agency said.

    Singapore climbed 0.4 percent as financials extended
gains from the previous session.
    DBS Group Holdings and OCBC rose more
than 1 percent each to over one-week highs.
    Asia ex-Japan shares were trading largely
flat after surging 1.4 percent in the previous day.
    Meanwhile, Malaysian shares fell 0.4 percent with
industrials and telecommunication shares weighing heavily on the
index.
    The country's April exports rose 14 percent from a year
earlier, buoyed by strong demand for manufactured goods,
government data showed on Tuesday.
    Energy shipping company MISC Bhd, down as much as
5 percent, was the biggest drag.
    Thai shares slipped 0.3 percent on broad selling. 
    
    
For Asian Companies click;  

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS AS AT 0428 GMT
  Change on the day                                        
  Market               Current       Previous     Pct Move
                                     close        
  Singapore            3480.85       3467.48      0.39
  Bangkok              1717.98       1721.29      -0.19
  Manila               7590.92       7579.61      0.15
  Jakarta              6067.374      6014.819     0.87
  Kuala Lumpur         1749.67       1755.17      -0.31
  Ho Chi Minh          1024.88       1013.78      1.09
                                                  
  Change on year                                  
  Market               Current       End 2017     Pct Move
  Singapore            3480.85       3402.92      2.29
  Bangkok              1717.98       1753.71      -2.04
  Manila               7590.92       8558.42      -11.30
  Jakarta              6067.374      6355.654     -4.54
  Kuala Lumpur         1749.67       1796.81      -2.62
  Ho Chi Minh          1024.88       984.24       4.13
 
 (Reporting by Mensholong Lepcha; Editing by Vyas Mohan)
