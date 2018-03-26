SE Asia Stocks-Most trim losses on signs of U.S.-China trade talks

* Most trim losses, Singapore down after brief uptick * Indonesia shares fall for ninth session in 10 By Syed Saif Hussain Naqvi March 26 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian markets pulled back somewhat from early losses on Monday after global markets showed signs of recovery following reports of trade talks between the United States and China, calming fears of a full-blown trade war. The Wall Street Journal said the U.S. has asked China in a letter last week to cut the tariff on U.S. autos, buy more U.S.-made semiconductors and give U.S. firms greater access to the Chinese financial sector. The Journal also said U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin was considering a visit to Beijing to pursue negotiations. Broader Asia shares excluding Japan reversed course to rise 0.53 percent. Singapore shares ended 0.3 percent lower after a brief uptick on better-than-expected industrial data for February. Industrial shares gained but were offset by declines in financial and telecommunication stocks. "From the fundamentals prospective, this (industrial output) result reinforces the healthy fundamentals underpinning the stock markets and reinforces the accelerating growth rate for 2018," said Joel Ng, an analyst at KGI Securities. Banking heavyweight DBS Group Holdings was the biggest drag on the index, falling as much as 1.75 percent to hit a 6-week low, before ending down 0.7 percent. Philippine shares also trimmed losses to end 0.5 percent lower. Realtor SM Investments Corp was the biggest drag on the benchmark, ending down 0.95 percent. Indonesian shares ended down 0.2 percent, their ninth loss in ten sessions, on falls in consumer staples. An index of the country's 45 most liquid stocks ended 0.3 lower. Bucking the trend, Vietnam shares ended up 1.5 percent, boosted by record-high gains in real estate investor Vingroup JSC. Thai shares climbed nearly 0.40 percent, buoyed by energy stocks. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Previous Pct Move close Singapore 3412.46 3421.39 -0.26 Bangkok 1801.10 1794.21 0.38 Manila 7932.38 7970.8 -0.48 Jakarta 6200.172 6210.698 -0.17 Kuala Lumpur 1859.91 1865.22 -0.28 Ho Chi Minh 1171.22 1153.59 1.53 Change so far in 2018 Market Current End 2017 Pct Move Singapore 3412.46 3402.92 0.28 Bangkok 1801.10 1753.71 2.70 Manila 7932.38 8558.42 -7.31 Jakarta 6200.172 6355.654 -2.45 Kuala Lumpur 1859.91 1796.81 3.51 Ho Chi Minh 1171.22 984.24 19.00 (Reporting by Syed Saif Hussain Naqvi in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)