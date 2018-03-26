FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 26, 2018 / 10:31 AM / Updated 17 hours ago

SE Asia Stocks-Most trim losses on signs of U.S.-China trade talks

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

    * Most trim losses, Singapore down after brief uptick
    * Indonesia shares fall for ninth session in 10

    By Syed Saif Hussain Naqvi
    March 26 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian markets pulled
back somewhat from early losses on Monday after global markets
showed signs of recovery following reports of trade talks
between the United States and China, calming fears of a
full-blown trade war.
    The Wall Street Journal said the U.S. has asked China in a
letter last week to cut the tariff on U.S. autos, buy more
U.S.-made semiconductors and give U.S. firms greater access to
the Chinese financial sector.
    The Journal also said U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin
was considering a visit to Beijing to pursue negotiations.
    Broader Asia shares excluding Japan reversed
course to rise 0.53 percent.
    Singapore shares ended 0.3 percent lower after a
brief uptick on better-than-expected industrial data for
February.
    Industrial shares gained but were offset by declines in
financial and telecommunication stocks. 
    "From the fundamentals prospective, this (industrial output)
result reinforces the healthy fundamentals underpinning the
stock markets and reinforces the accelerating growth rate for
2018," said Joel Ng, an analyst at KGI Securities.
    Banking heavyweight DBS Group Holdings was the
biggest drag on the index, falling as much as 1.75 percent to
hit a 6-week low, before ending down 0.7 percent.
    Philippine shares also trimmed losses to end 0.5
percent lower. Realtor SM Investments Corp was the
biggest drag on the benchmark, ending down 0.95 percent.
    Indonesian shares ended down 0.2 percent, their
ninth loss in ten sessions, on falls in consumer staples. An
index of the country's 45 most liquid stocks ended 0.3
lower. 
    Bucking the trend, Vietnam shares ended up 1.5
percent, boosted by record-high gains in real estate investor
Vingroup JSC.
    Thai shares climbed nearly 0.40 percent, buoyed by
energy stocks.  
    For Asian Companies click;  

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
  STOCK MARKETS                                      
  Change on day                                      
  Market          Current      Previous    Pct Move
                               close       
  Singapore       3412.46      3421.39     -0.26
  Bangkok         1801.10      1794.21     0.38
  Manila          7932.38      7970.8      -0.48
  Jakarta         6200.172     6210.698    -0.17
  Kuala Lumpur    1859.91      1865.22     -0.28
 Ho Chi Minh      1171.22      1153.59     1.53
                                           
  Change so far                            
 in 2018                                   
  Market          Current      End 2017    Pct Move
  Singapore       3412.46      3402.92     0.28
  Bangkok         1801.10      1753.71     2.70
  Manila          7932.38      8558.42     -7.31
  Jakarta         6200.172     6355.654    -2.45
  Kuala Lumpur    1859.91      1796.81     3.51
  Ho Chi Minh     1171.22      984.24      19.00
 

 (Reporting by Syed Saif Hussain Naqvi in Bengaluru; Editing by
Sunil Nair)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
