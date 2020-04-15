Financials
April 15, 2020 / 4:37 AM / in an hour

SE Asia Stocks-Most up as China cuts key interest rate; Philippines leads gains

Arundhati Dutta

    * Philippines leads gains, hits 1-month high
    * China cuts key interest rate
    * Overnight oil price drop pressuring Thai energy sector -
analyst

    April 15 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock markets
edged up on Wednesday after the Chinese central bank cut a key
interest rate to get its economy back on track amid fears of the
worst global economic downturn since the 1930s.
    The People's Bank of China (PBOC) on Wednesday cut the
interest rate on its medium-term funding for financial
institutions to the lowest level on record and paved the way for
a similar reduction in benchmark loan rates.
    The global economy is expected to shrink by 3.0% during
2020, marking the steepest downturn since the Great Depression,
the International Monetary Fund said on Tuesday.   
 
    In Southeast Asia, Philippine equities led gains as
they rose as much as 2.3% to hit a one-month high, with big cap
financial stocks Security Bank Corporation and Bank of
the Philippine Islands gaining 5.1% and 4.8%,
respectively. 
    Malaysian equities rose for a second straight
session, boosted by gains in heavyweights such as power utility
Tenaga Nasional and gas processing firm Petronas Gas
Bhd.
    The Vietnamese benchmark rose up to 0.7%, supported
by the financial sector. Joint Stock Commercial Bank for
Investment and Development of Vietnam rose 1.8%. 
    The Thai index inched up, helped by materials
stocks, but losses in the country's prominent energy sector kept
a lid on gains. 
    An overnight drop in oil prices was pressuring the energy
sector, according to Kasikorn Securities strategist Sunthorn
Thongthip.
    Moreover, Thailand's economy is expected to lose 1.3
trillion baht (nearly $40 billion), almost all of it in the
tourism sector, as a fallout of the coronavirus pandemic, a
banking association said on Tuesday.
    On the downside, Indonesian shares lost up to 0.9%,
dragged by losses in communication services stocks. PT
Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk  slumped over 2%. 
    Shares in Singapore were subdued. 
    
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS AS AT 0358 GMT
    
  STOCK MARKETS                                        
  Change on the                                        
 day                                          
  Market           Current       Previous     Pct Move
                                 close        
  Singapore        2635.47       2634.57      0.03
  Bangkok          1259.28       1256.35      0.23
  Manila           5899.89       5780.88      2.06
  Jakarta          4683.209      4706.491     -0.49
  Kuala Lumpur     1387.98       1371.66      1.19
 Ho Chi Minh       771.31        767.41       0.51
                                              
  Change so far                               
 in 2020                                      
  Market           Current       End 2019     Pct Move
  Singapore        2635.47       3222.83      -18.22
  Bangkok          1259.28       1579.84      -20.29
  Manila           5899.89       7,815.26     -24.51
  Jakarta          4683.209      6,299.54     -25.66
  Kuala Lumpur     1387.98       1588.76      -12.64
  Ho Chi Minh      771.31        960.99       -19.74
 


 (Reporting by Arundhati Dutta; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)
