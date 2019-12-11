SE Asia Stocks-Most up on hopes of U.S. tariff delay; Thailand falls for tenth day

* Singapore posts biggest intraday pct gain in nearly 3 weeks * Philippines has best session in more than a week * Malaysia snaps two sessions of losses By Arundhati Dutta Dec 11 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian markets rose on Wednesday on expectations of a delay in U.S. tariffs on Chinese goods set to kick in this weekend, but Thailand fell for a tenth straight session. Officials on both sides are laying the groundwork to push back a new round of U.S. tariffs on Chinese imports set to come into effect on Dec. 15, the Wall Street Journal reported. "Market players are positioned for a delay at the very least," Maybank said in a note. Leading gains in the region, the Philippine benchmark had its best session in more than a week, with blue chips SM Investments Corp and Ayala Land lifting the index. The Singapore index, which is highly sensitive to developments on the trade war front, posted its biggest intraday percentage gain in nearly three weeks. United Overseas Bank added 0.9%, while DBS Group Holdings rose 0.4%. However, the Thai index continued to fall for the tenth straight day and closed at its lowest level in nearly a year. Including the session's decline, it has lost 3.9% in last 10 days. Continued uncertainties around U.S.-China trade talks were taking a toll on Thai markets, said Teerada Charnyingyong, a strategist at Phillip Capital, Thailand. "Everyone can see that Thailand's GDP growth is impacted a lot from the trade war and our export data has turned negative, That's the reason everyone continues to revise our GDP down." Thailand's central bank cut growth forecast for this year to 2.8% in September, and the finance ministry followed suit in October, in line with the growth predicted by a Reuters poll. Financials were the top losers, with the Siam Commercial Bank and Kasikornbank posting losses. The Malaysian benchmark snapped two sessions of losses, with index heavyweights Malaysia Airports and AMMB Holdings gaining 0.7% and 0.8%, respectively. Vietnamese stocks ended a tick higher, underpinned by financials. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS STOCK MARKETS Change on the day Market Current Previous close Pct Move Singapore 3172.9 3162.89 0.32 Bangkok 1551.82 1552.96 -0.07 Manila 7786.41 7736.18 0.65 Jakarta 6180.099 6183.505 -0.06 Kuala Lumpur 1563.19 1561.79 0.09 Ho Chi Minh 961.78 960.3 0.15 Change so far in 2019 Market Current End 2018 Pct Move Singapore 3172.9 3068.76 3.39 Bangkok 1551.82 1563.88 -0.77 Manila 7786.41 7,466.02 4.29 Jakarta 6180.099 6,194.50 -0.23 Kuala Lumpur 1563.19 1690.58 -7.54 Ho Chi Minh 961.78 892.54 7.76 (Reporting by Arundhati Dutta; Editing by Rashmi Aich)