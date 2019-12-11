Financials
December 11, 2019 / 10:23 AM / Updated an hour ago

SE Asia Stocks-Most up on hopes of U.S. tariff delay; Thailand falls for tenth day

Arundhati Dutta

4 Min Read

    * Singapore posts biggest intraday pct gain in nearly 3
weeks
    * Philippines has best session in more than a week
    * Malaysia snaps two sessions of losses

    By Arundhati Dutta
    Dec 11 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian markets rose on
Wednesday on expectations of a delay in U.S. tariffs on Chinese
goods set to kick in this weekend, but Thailand fell for a tenth
straight session.  
    Officials on both sides are laying the groundwork to push
back a new round of U.S. tariffs on Chinese imports set to come
into effect on Dec. 15, the Wall Street Journal
reported.
     "Market players are positioned for a delay at the very
least," Maybank said in a note.  
    Leading gains in the region, the Philippine benchmark
had its best session in more than a week, with blue chips SM
Investments Corp and Ayala Land lifting the
index. 
    The Singapore index, which is highly sensitive to
developments on the trade war front, posted its biggest intraday
percentage gain in nearly three weeks.
    United Overseas Bank added 0.9%, while DBS Group
Holdings rose 0.4%. 
    However, the Thai index continued to fall for the
tenth straight day and closed at its lowest level in nearly a
year. Including the session's decline, it has lost 3.9% in last
10 days. 
    Continued uncertainties around U.S.-China trade talks were
taking a toll on Thai markets, said Teerada Charnyingyong, a
strategist at Phillip Capital, Thailand. 
    "Everyone can see that Thailand's GDP growth is impacted a
lot from the trade war and our export data has turned negative,
That's the reason everyone continues to revise our GDP down." 
    Thailand's central bank cut growth forecast for this year to
2.8% in September, and the finance ministry followed suit in
October, in line with the growth predicted by a Reuters poll.

    Financials were the top losers, with the Siam Commercial
Bank and Kasikornbank posting losses.  
    The Malaysian benchmark snapped two sessions of
losses, with index heavyweights Malaysia Airports and
AMMB Holdings gaining 0.7% and 0.8%, respectively. 
    Vietnamese stocks ended a tick higher, underpinned by
financials. 
    
For Asian Companies click;  

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
    
 STOCK MARKETS                                    
 Change on the day                                
 Market                 Current   Previous close  Pct Move
 Singapore              3172.9    3162.89         0.32
 Bangkok                1551.82   1552.96         -0.07
 Manila                 7786.41   7736.18         0.65
 Jakarta                6180.099  6183.505        -0.06
 Kuala Lumpur           1563.19   1561.79         0.09
 Ho Chi Minh            961.78    960.3           0.15
                                                  
 Change so far in 2019                            
 Market                 Current   End 2018        Pct Move
 Singapore              3172.9    3068.76         3.39
 Bangkok                1551.82   1563.88         -0.77
 Manila                 7786.41   7,466.02        4.29
 Jakarta                6180.099  6,194.50        -0.23
 Kuala Lumpur           1563.19   1690.58         -7.54
 Ho Chi Minh            961.78    892.54          7.76
 


 (Reporting by Arundhati Dutta; Editing by Rashmi Aich)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below