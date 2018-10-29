SE Asia Stocks-Most up; Singapore recovers from 21-month low

* Bargain-hunting drives recovery in Southeast Asia * Thai shares gain ahead of Sept factory output data By Shanima A Oct 29 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock markets rose on Monday, recovering from last week's steep falls, although lingering concerns about global growth continued to weigh on investor risk appetite. Wider sentiment in markets has been hit by a range of negative factors from an intensifying China-U.S. trade conflict to worries about U.S. corporate earnings to Italian budget woes as well as Federal Reserve rate increases. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan pared early gains and was last up 0.1 percent. "After last week's fall, traders are starting to talk of a recovery ahead of the upcoming Trump-Xi meet in November," said Liu Jinshu , director of research at NRA Capital. White house adviser Larry Kudlow said reut.rs/2EQsgTz U.S. President Donald Trump may meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping at the G20 summit in Buenos Aries on Nov. 30. "Increasingly, I am also hearing of bargain hunters on the prowl since last week. Basically, some counters have reached levels that buyers are finding attractive," Liu said. Singapore shares climbed as much as 1.1 percent, recovering from a 21-month low hit on Friday and after declining 3 percent last week. Conglomerates Jardine Strategic Holdings Ltd and Jardine Matheson Holdings Ltd gained 3.9 percent and 2.6 percent, respectively. Among other Southeast Asian stock markets, Indonesia gave up early gains to trade largely flat, with losses in financials offsetting gains in the consumer staples and consumer discretionary sectors. Automotive equipment manufacturer PT Astra International Tbk climbed to a more than one-month high, while lender Bank Central Asia Tbk PT dropped 1.3 percent. Thai shares rose as much as 1 percent ahead of September factory output data due on Tuesday. Energy stocks accounted for most of the gains on the index, with petroleum explorer PTT Exploration and Production PCL adding 2.2 percent. Front-month Brent crude oil futures gained 1 cent to $77.63 a barrel. Vietnam stocks slumped 1.1 percent, extending their falls into an eighth session. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS AS AT 0404 GMT Market Current Previous close Pct Move Singapore 2988.71 2972.02 0.56 Bangkok 1641.83 1628.96 0.79 Manila 7076.2 7064.33 0.17 Jakarta 5782.864 5784.921 -0.04 Kuala Lumpur 1682.99 1683.06 0.00 Ho Chi Minh 891.25 900.82 -1.06 Change on year Market Current End 2017 Pct Move Singapore 2988.71 3402.92 -12.17 Bangkok 1641.83 1753.71 -6.38 Manila 7076.2 8558.42 -17.32 Jakarta 5782.864 6355.654 -9.01 Kuala Lumpur 1682.99 1796.81 -6.33 Ho Chi Minh 891.25 984.24 -9.45 (Reporting by Shanima A; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)