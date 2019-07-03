SE Asia Stocks-Most waver amid slowdown fears; Thailand gains on foreign inflows

* Thailand sees $225.8 mln of foreign inflows in 2 sessions * China's investment in APAC to benefit Thailand - Fitch * Indonesia is biggest loser, energy and financials weigh By Rashmi Ashok July 3 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock markets closed weaker on Wednesday as lacklustre data from China heightened worries about tepid global growth, while sole gainer Thailand was boosted by foreign fund inflows. Following the disappointing manufacturing data from within the region, a private survey showed that growth in China's services sector slowed to a four-month low in June as new orders from overseas customers declined. China, considered Southeast Asia's largest trading partner, faced a slump in its economy and it could dent other economies. Thai index ended 0.4% firmer and was supported by industrials and real estate stocks. In the last two sessions of trade, the Thai index has seen $225.8 million of foreign inflows, which is already the highest this year except in June, when inflows crossed $1.51 billion. "Strength in Thai baht is driving foreign fund inflows," said Voravan Tarapoom, managing director, BBL Asset Management. The baht firmed 0.4% and has vastly outperformed its peers this year, after topping emerging Asian peers in 2018. Meanwhile, rating agency Fitch said Thailand was set to benefit from China's investment in the Asia-Pacific region as it loosens policy settings and boosts growth to support the sagging Chinese economy. A central bank official said the economy is expected to have grown less than 3% for the first half of the year. Indonesian shares were the biggest laggards in the region, dented by losses in financials and energy stocks. Mining services provider United Tractors Tbk lost 0.8%, while Bank Danamon Indonesia Tbk fell 1.7%. Malaysian shares and Singapore index rebounded from early losses to end flat, while Philippines gave up early gains to end little changed. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on the day Market Current Previous close Pct Move Singapore 3367.8 3370.8 -0.09 Bangkok 1738.51 1560.03 11.44 Manila 8092.68 8093.6 -0.01 Jakarta 6362.622 6384.898 -0.35 Kuala Lumpur 1690.05 1691 -0.06 Ho Chi Minh 960.39 961.98 -0.17 Change so far in 2019 Market Current End 2018 Pct Move Singapore 3367.8 3068.76 9.74 Bangkok 1738.51 1563.88 11.17 Manila 8092.68 7,466.02 8.39 Jakarta 6362.622 6,194.50 2.71 Kuala Lumpur 1690.05 1690.58 -0.03 Ho Chi Minh 960.39 892.54 7.60 (Reporting by Rashmi Ashok in Bengaluru, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)