July 19, 2018 / 10:20 AM / in an hour

SE Asia Stocks-Mostly up; Malaysia gains for 9th session

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    * Thailand ends at 1-month high
    * Indonesia erases gains after cenbank decision

    By Karthika Suresh Namboothiri
    July 19 (Reuters) - Singapore marked its highest close in
over three weeks on Thursday and Malaysia extended gains into a
ninth session as positive earnings from Wall Street and the
Federal Reserve chairman's view on the U.S. economy buoyed
investor sentiment.
    Markets in Asia found support after Jerome Powell reiterated
that the U.S. economy was healthy, even though he warned that
rising world protectionism would over time pose a risk to global
economic expansion.
    Singapore shares extended gains for a third session,
ending 1.1 percent higher at 3,277.58, its highest close since
June 26, led by banks. 
    DBS Group Holdings rose 0.9 percent and United
Overseas Bank Ltd advanced 1.5 percent.
    Financials boosted the Malaysian index with Malayan
Banking Bhd up 2.2 percent, while Public Bank Bhd
 gained 0.8 percent.
    Thai stocks closed at a one-month high with Airports
of Thailand up 3.3 percent and Siam Commercial Bank
 gaining 1.2 percent ahead of its quarterly earnings.
    Indonesian shares erased early gains to close lower,
after the central bank governor said Bank Indonesia remains
hawkish although it kept the benchmark interest rate unchanged.

    The rupiah slipped to its lowest since October 2015,
after the decision at the policy meeting.
    Telekomunikasi Indonesia closed 2.5 percent lower,
and Unilever Indonesia was down 2.2 percent.
    An index of the country's 45 most liquid stocks
shed 0.6 percent.
    Philippine shares closed 0.9 percent lower with
financials leading the falls.
    The index has been on a rally for the past two weeks, and
investors are resorting to profit-taking, said Charles William
Ang, associate analyst at COL Financial Group.
    Ayala Corp fell 3 percent and SM Prime Holdings
 declined 1.2 percent.
    
For Asian Companies click;  

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change on the day                            
 Market             Current   Previous close  Pct Move
 Singapore          3277.58   3240.5          1.14
 Bangkok            1646.89   1635.85         0.67
 Manila             7387.87   7451.37         -0.85
 Jakarta            5871.077  5890.731        -0.33
 Kuala Lumpur       1759.24   1753.07         0.35
 Ho Chi Minh        943.97    942.39          0.17
                                              
 Change on year                               
 Market             Current   End 2017        Pct Move
 Singapore          3277.58   3402.92         -3.68
 Bangkok            1646.89   1753.71         -6.09
 Manila             7387.87   8558.42         -13.68
 Jakarta            5871.077  6355.654        -7.62
 Kuala Lumpur       1759.24   1796.81         -2.09
 Ho Chi Minh        943.97    984.24          -4.09
 
 (Reporting by Karthika Suresh Namboothiri in Bengaluru;
Additional reporting by Nikhil Nainan; Editing by Sunil Nair)
