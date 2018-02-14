SE Asia Stocks-Muted ahead of U.S. inflation data

* Ayala Land helps Philippines end higher * Singapore, Thailand down 0.4 percent By Christina Martin Feb 14 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian stock markets were subdued on Wednesday ahead of U.S. inflation numbers, with Thailand recording its lowest close in three sessions weighed down by financials and energy stocks. All eyes are on U.S. consumer price readings due later in the day that will be key to where stocks move in the short term, given it was the risk of accelerating inflation that sparked the recent global equity rout. Thailand dropped 0.4 percent with PTT PCL falling 1.6 percent and Bank of Ayudhya PCL losing 2.2 percent. The country's central bank left its benchmark interest rate unchanged on Wednesday, near record lows, saying it expects inflation to stay largely subdued. "For the most part we were dominated by a hefty dose of dollar weakness ahead of a very important U.S. CPI data report. Traders are positioning for weaker inflation data amidst broader position adjustments," said Stephen Innes, head of trading for Asia Pacific at Oanda. Singapore shares slid 0.4 percent, dragged down by financials. "Certainly, China Lunar New Year is factoring into the equation as traders reduce exposures." Innes added. The country's fourth-quarter economic growth was revised lower on a quarter-on-quarter basis on Wednesday, due to a contraction in the manufacturing sector. Heavyweights Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation Ltd and United Overseas Bank Ltd reported strong quarterly net profit growth but downgraded their exposure to the weak oil and gas sector, making them the biggest losers on the index. Philippine shares recovered to end 0.3 percent higher led by real estate stocks. Ayala Land Inc was the top gainer on the index after posting a 21 percent jump in full-year net income. Malaysia closed slightly up, gaining some support from data that showed its economy expanded 5.9 percent in the fourth quarter, growing more strongly than expected. Financials and materials outperformed other sectors on the index, with CIMB Group Holdings Bhd adding 0.9 percent and Petronas Chemicals Group Bhd rising 1.3 percent. Indonesia shares rose 0.3 percent to their highest close in almost two weeks. Vietnam was closed for a holiday. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on the day Market Current Previous close Pct Move Singapore 3402.86 3415.07 -0.36 Bangkok 1792.09 1800.03 -0.44 Manila 8598.11 8570.14 0.33 Jakarta 6594.401 6578.178 0.25 Kuala Lumpur 1834.93 1833.02 0.10 Change on year Market Current End 2017 Pct Move Singapore 3402.86 3402.92 0.00 Bangkok 1792.09 1753.71 2.19 Manila 8598.11 8558.42 0.46 Jakarta 6594.401 6355.654 3.76 Kuala Lumpur 1834.93 1796.81 2.12 (Reporting by Christina Martin in Bengaluru; Editing by Vyas Mohan)