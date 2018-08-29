SE Asia Stocks-Muted amid caution over U.S.-China trade outcome

* Malaysia retreats from a 3-month high * Singapore stocks fall after two sessions of gains * Thailand rises for third straight session By Sumeet Gaikwad Aug 29 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian stock markets were subdued on Wednesday as a key deadline looms next week in the trade dispute between Washington and Beijing. The public comment period for 25 percent U.S. tariffs on another $200 billion of Chinese goods is set to end on Sept. 5 and the tariffs are expected to take effect in late September. Malaysian shares retreated from a three-month high hit in the previous session, weighed down by healthcare and telecom stocks. Dialog Group, down nearly 3 percent, was the biggest drag, while medical gloves and equipment maker Hartalega Holdings Bhd slid nearly 4 percent. Financials weighed on the Philippine index with BDO Unibank dropping 1 percent. Aboitiz Equity Ventures was the biggest drag on the benchmark, falling nearly 3 percent. Singapore stocks were marginally lower after two straight sessions of gains. Conglomerate Jardine Matheson Holdings fell 1 percent while lender Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp retreated 0.6 percent. Indonesian stocks ended 0.4 percent higher on the back of gains in consumer discretionary and energy stocks. The index of the country's 45 most liquid stocks was up 0.6 percent. Thai shares closed higher for a third straight session, eking out minor gains. PTT Global Chemical rose nearly 2 percent while real estate developer U City plunged over 30 percent. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on the day Market Current Previous close Pct Move Singapore 3243.92 3247.55 -0.11 Bangkok 1722.26 1718.15 0.24 Manila 7830.96 7844.61 -0.17 Jakarta 6065.149 6042.65 0.37 Kuala Lumpur 1820.64 1826.9 -0.34 Ho Chi Minh 988.17 995.19 -0.71 Change on year Market Current End 2017 Pct Move Singapore 3243.92 3402.92 -4.67 Bangkok 1722.26 1753.71 -1.79 Manila 7830.96 8558.42 -8.50 Jakarta 6065.149 6355.654 -4.57 Kuala Lumpur 1820.64 1796.81 1.33 Ho Chi Minh 988.17 984.24 0.40 (Reporting by Sumeet Gaikwad in Bengaluru; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)