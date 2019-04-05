SE Asia Stocks-Muted; eyes on trade talks, U.S. job data

* Trump said trade deal with China might be out in 4 weeks * Singapore posts biggest weekly gain in 12 weeks * Philippine inflation eases, interest rate cut expected By Shreya Mariam Job April 5 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian stock markets were rangebound on Friday as mixed reports about progress on a trade deal between Washington and Beijing left investors cautious about taking on more risk. U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday said the United States and China were close to a trade deal that could be announced within four weeks, while warning Beijing that it would be difficult to allow trade to continue without a pact. Also under the investor radar is the U.S. payrolls report, which is forecast to rebound to 180,000 in March, following February's distorted 20,000 rise, which points to stronger labour market strength amid concerns of economic risks. Philippine stocks rebounded from previous session's losses to end higher, with gains concentrated in the financial sector. For the week, however, the index posted a 0.6 percent fall. Philippine inflation eased in March to its slowest annual pace in 15 months on easing food prices. It compounded signs that the central bank could take advantage of the cooling inflation to reverse some of last year's policy tightening to support economic growth. "Another benign inflation print in April should allow the BSP (Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas) to cut its Overnight Reverse Repurchase Rate (RRP) by 25bps at its May meeting," economists Mustafa Ali and Sanjay Mathur said in an ANZ report. Ayala Corp and Metropolitan Bank and Trust Co picked up 1.8 percent and 1.1 percent, respectively. The Singapore benchmark index closed higher, boosted by gains in financials. Top lenders extended their strength with DBS Group Holdings Ltd, Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation Ltd, and United Overseas Bank Ltd climbing between 0.4 percent and 0.7 percent. The index posted a 3.4 percent gain for the week, its highest weekly gain in 12. Financials and energy shares dragged the Indonesian index 0.3 percent lower; but it closed 0.1 percent firmer on the week. Bank Central Asia Tbk Pt slid 0.7 percent, while Bank Mandiri Tbk Pt dropped 1.6 percent. Malaysian stocks snapped a three-session winning streak to close 0.2 percent weaker. Telecom stocks dragged the index lower with Maxis Bhd dropping 2 percent. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on the day Market Current Previous close Pct Move Singapore 3322.64 3316.21 0.19 Bangkok 1646.18 1644.22 0.12 Manila 7873.18 7854.13 0.24 Jakarta 6474.018 6494.63 -0.32 Kuala Lumpur 1641.81 1645.07 -0.20 Ho Chi Minh 989.26 986.91 0.24 Change so far in 2019 Market Current End 2018 Pct Move Singapore 3322.64 3068.76 8.27 Bangkok 1646.18 1563.88 5.26 Manila 7873.18 7,466.02 5.45 Jakarta 6474.018 6,194.50 4.51 Kuala Lumpur 1641.81 1690.58 -2.88 Ho Chi Minh 989.26 892.54 10.84 (Reporting by Shreya Mariam Job in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)