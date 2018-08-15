SE Asia Stocks-Muted; Thailand, Indonesia extend slide

* Indonesia slips ahead of cbank rate review * Thailand led lower by energy stocks By Ambar Warrick Aug 15 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock markets traded in tight ranges on Wednesday as the fallout from Turkey's currency crisis kept risk appetite sour, with Thai and Indonesian shares extending their deep losses from previous sessions. Southeast Asian stocks and currencies had been hit by heavy selling over as the collapse of the Turkish lira stoked fears that other emerging markets could be vulnerable to shocks from foreign capital outflows. Asian shares showed no signs of recovery, with MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan slipping about 0.7 percent on Wednesday. The lira's plunge sent the Indonesian rupiah to a near three-year low, with investors treading cautiously as Bank Indonesia is set to reach a decision on its key interest rate later in the day. Indonesian shares slipped, set to extend a 5 percent plunge over the last two sessions. The central bank is expected to keep its benchmark interest rate unchanged despite a plunge in the rupiah, a Reuters poll showed. "Consensus does not expect a Bank Indonesia hike today but we suspect that the decision will be a close call," DBS said in a note. "Spillover from Turkey's crisis and a large second-quarter current account deficit print have seen rupiah assets come under pressure. However, in the short term, emerging market sentiment is key." Thai shares fell about 0.7 percent, dragged primarily by energy stocks as oil prices fell. Oil and gas companies PTT PCL and PTT Exploration and Production PCL lost about 1.4 percent each. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS AS AT 0408 GMT Change on the day Market Current Previous close Pct Move Singapore 3237.17 3242.87 -0.18 Bangkok 1683.62 1695.35 -0.69 Manila 7542.4 7527.78 0.19 Jakarta 5757.075 5769.873 -0.22 Kuala Lumpur 1785.44 1783.78 0.09 Ho Chi Minh 978.03 978.27 -0.02 Change on year Market Current End 2017 Pct Move Singapore 3237.17 3402.92 -4.87 Bangkok 1683.62 1753.71 -4.00 Manila 7542.4 8558.42 -11.87 Jakarta 5757.075 6355.654 -9.42 Kuala Lumpur 1785.44 1796.81 -0.63 Ho Chi Minh 978.03 984.24 -0.63 (Reporting by Ambar Warrick in Bengaluru; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)