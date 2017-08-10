FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
SE Asia Stocks-Nudge down as N. Korea tensions linger
Sections
Featured
Fake paperwork, poor parts hinder China's aerospace boom
China
Fake paperwork, poor parts hinder China's aerospace boom
As the quartet breaks up, central banking leadership flux looms
Economy
As the quartet breaks up, central banking leadership flux looms
Firefighters gaining edge
California Wildfires
Firefighters gaining edge
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit RSS
August 10, 2017 / 4:42 AM / 2 months ago

SE Asia Stocks-Nudge down as N. Korea tensions linger

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    By Sandhya Sampath
    Aug 10 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian stock markets, except
Singapore and Vietnam, edged lower on Thursday as lingering
tensions between the United States and North Korea dampened risk
appetite in the region, which is geographically close to the
epicentre of this crisis.
    Asian shares snapped a brief foray into
positive territory earlier in the day to drop 0.9 percent,
extending losses from Wednesday when strong rhetoric drove
investors out of stocks and into textbook safe havens like gold
and Treasuries.
    Pyongyang's state-run KCNA news agency said it was
considering plans to fire four intermediate-range missiles to
land 30-40 kilometres from Guam, a U.S. Pacific territory home
to a military base that includes a submarine squadron and an air
base.
    Any news of a war or tension is always a reason to sell,
said Mikey Macainag, an analyst with Sunsecurities Inc.
    In Southeast Asia, Philippines fell as much as 0.6
percent, heading for its third straight session of losses.
    Consumer stocks and utilities were the biggest drag on the
index, with JG Summit Holdings Inc losing as much as
4.8 percent.
    Investors are in a risk-off mode ahead of GDP data expected
next week, said Macainag.           
    Thai shares dropped as much as 0.3 percent to its
lowest in a month, with financials and energy leading the
losses.
    Malaysia and Indonesia were marginally
lower.
    Singapore's FTSE Straits Times Index rose as much as
0.8 percent, its biggest intraday gain since July 21, pushed
higher by financials and industrials. 
    DBS Group Holdings Ltd climbed as much as 1.6
percent, while Jardine Matheson Holdings Ltd rose as
much as 1.7 percent. 
    Vietnam edged up after slipping as much as 0.5
percent to its lowest since July 26 earlier in the session. 
    Consumer staples and energy stocks led the gainers, with
Vietnam Dairy Products rising as much as 1.2 percent.  
    
    
    
For Asian Companies click;  

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS: Change at 0400 GMT
 Change on day                                  
 Market            Current     Previous Close  Pct Move
 Singapore         3325.27     3318.08          0.22
 Bangkok           1567.3      1571.51         -0.27
 Manila            7941.76     7985.83         -0.55
 Jakarta           5823.076    5824.007        -0.02
 Kuala Lumpur      1776.37     1777.94         -0.09
 Ho Chi Minh       775.73      773.66           0.27
                                                
 Change on year                                 
 Market            Current     End 2016        Pct Move
 Singapore         3325.27     2880.76         15.43
 Bangkok           1567.3      1542.94         1.58
 Manila            7941.76     6840.64         16.1
 Jakarta           5823.076    5296.711        9.94
 Kuala Lumpur      1776.37     1641.73         8.20
 Ho Chi Minh       775.73      664.87          16.7
 
 (Reporting by Sandhya Sampath; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.