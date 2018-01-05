FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Iran
Myanmar
Predictions 2018
The Trump Effect
North Korea
Special Reports
Deals
Energy & Environment
Cyber Risk
Investigates
Future Of Money
#Financials
January 5, 2018 / 10:05 AM / Updated an hour ago

SE Asia Stocks-Philippine index hits record closing high; Thai extends gains

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    By Aditya Soni
    Jan 5 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock markets rose on
Friday, mirroring increases in Asian peers and in step with
stellar gains on Wall Street overnight, with the Philippine
 and Thai indexes touching record closing highs.
    In Asia, shares hovered only a few points
below their all-time peak of 591.5 hit in November 2007, as U.S.
jobs data pointed to firm economic growth.
    The Dow blew past the 25,000 mark for the first time
on Thursday, while other major U.S. indexes touched closing
record highs again.
    The gains on Wall Street have had a positive impact as most
global asset managers are willing to take on risk, especially in
the emerging markets, said Fio Dejesus, equity research analyst
at RCBC Securities in Manila.
    Philippine shares climbed 0.4 percent to touch a
record closing high, with real estate stocks and financials
leading the gainers.
    The index, which has posted five consecutive weekly gains,
rose 2.5 percent on week, the highest since April 2017. 
   Ayala Land Inc climbed 2.8 percent, while Ayala
Corp rose to its highest since Nov. 9. 
    Thai shares marked a record closing high on Friday,
with financials leading the gainers.
    Bank of Ayudhya surged 16.6 percent to its highest
since March 2015. 
    The index rose 2.4 percent on week. 
    Singapore shares fell, dragged down by financials.
The index, however, gained 2.5 percent on week, its best since
January last year.
    DBS Holdings, the biggest stock by market
capitalisation, dropped 0.7 percent.
    "Singapore has been on a good run of late, so I think it is
just short-term profit-taking that's driving it down today,"
said a Singapore-based analyst who did not want to be named. 
    Malaysia added 0.8 percent, while Indonesian shares
 climbed nearly 1 percent. 
    
For Asian Companies click;  

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
    
 Change on day                                
 Market             Current   Previous close  Pct Move
 Singapore          3489.45   3501.16         -0.33
 Bangkok            1795.45   1791.02         0.25
 Manila             8770      8739.83         0.35
 Jakarta            6353.738  6292.321        0.98
 Kuala Lumpur       1817.97   1803.45         0.81
 Ho Chi Minh        1012.65   1019.75         -0.70
                                              
 Change on year                               
 Market             Current   End 2017        Pct Move
 Singapore          3489.45   3402.92         2.54
 Bangkok            1795.45   1753.71         2.38
 Manila             8770      8,558.42        2.47
 Jakarta            6353.738  6,355.65        -0.03
 Kuala Lumpur       1817.97   1796.81         1.18
 Ho Chi Minh        1012.65   984.24          2.89
 

 (Reporting by Aditya Soni in Bengaluru; Editing by Biju
Dwarakanath)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.