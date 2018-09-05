SE Asia Stocks-Philippine index plunges as inflation bites; Indonesia sinks

* Indonesia falls for fifth straight session * Philippine index sees worst day in more than three weeks By Sumeet Gaikwad Sept 5 (Reuters) - Philippine shares plunged on Wednesday after inflation quickened at the fastest pace in more than nine years, while Indonesian stocks tumbled as the rupiah lingered near two-decade lows. Higher prices for food, alcohol and tobacco pushed the Philippine consumer price index up 6.4 percent in August and past expectations, raising the odds for a fourth interest rate hike this year. The central bank meets on Sept. 27 and investors will look for cues about a potential increase in interest rates. The Philippine stock index fell nearly 2 percent, its biggest one-day drop in more than three weeks. SM Investments Corp led the decline, falling 1.7 percent, while SM Prime Holdings shed over 2 percent. "There are notions that inflation may continue to go higher within the next couple of months," said Manny Cruz, an analyst at Manila-based Asiasec Equities. Indonesia's Jakarta index fell 3.1 percent - its fifth straight session of losses - and was poised for only its second decline of more than 3 percent since November 2016. The rupiah hovered around its lowest level since 1998, adding to a 9 percent fall this year. "The contagion that affected Turkey and Argentina has slowly affected other emerging markets, like Indonesia. If you look at the patterns, there are some parallels between Indonesia and Philippines," Cruz said. Emerging markets have been pressured by rising U.S. interest rates and treasury yields, and worsening Sino-U.S. trade relations. That has been exacerbated by economic woes in Turkey and Argentina. Fresh U.S tariffs on $200 billion worth of Chinese goods are expected to take effect after a public comment period ends Thursday. "One of the key factors that's driving this market turmoil is President Trump," said Taye Shim, head of research at Mirae Asset Sekuritas. "Until the trade rhetoric subsides, investors will likely take risk off their balance sheet." Top Indonesian lender Bank Central Asia was the biggest drag on the benchmark, falling 3.6 percent, while diversified conglomerate Astra International slipped nearly 4 percent. An index of the country's 45 most liquid stocks was down nearly 4 percent. Malaysian stocks fell 0.3 percent, while Thai shares were down 0.6 percent. For Asian companies, click SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS: CHANGE AS AT 0415 GMT Change on the day Market Current Previous close Pct Move Singapore 3184.34 3210.51 -0.82 Bangkok 1704.4 1714.41 -0.58 Manila 7749.63 7881.82 -1.68 Jakarta 5716.162 5905.301 -3.20 Kuala Lumpur 1806.94 1812.76 -0.32 Ho Chi Minh 976.97 975.94 0.11 Change on year Market Current End 2017 Pct Move Singapore 3184.34 3402.92 -6.42 Bangkok 1704.4 1753.71 -2.81 Manila 7749.63 8558.42 -9.45 Jakarta 5716.162 6355.654 -10.06 Kuala Lumpur 1806.94 1796.81 0.56 Ho Chi Minh 976.97 984.24 -0.74 (Additional reporting by Nikhil Nainan in Bengaluru Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)