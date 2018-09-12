SE Asia Stocks-Philippine index slips, others subdued as trade war fears persist

* Philippine shares fall for sixth straight day * Singapore July retail sales data expected * Malaysian stocks fall 0.7 percent By Karthika Suresh Namboothiri Sept 12 (Reuters) - Philippine shares fell for the sixth straight session on Wednesday while other Southeast Asian markets were largely subdued in line with broader Asia, as sentiment was hit by an intensifying trade conflict between the United States and China. Economic woes in other emerging markets such as Turkey and South Africa and worries about quickening inflation in the Philippines have contributed to a roughly 5 percent slide in Manila's benchmark index over the past six sessions. Industrial stocks SM Investments and JG Summit , which slipped some 2 percent each, led the decline on the Philippine index. "While (emerging) markets have been calmer recently, or at least less turbulent, there is still significant scope for further volatility", Mohamed A. El-Erian, Chief Economic Advisor at Allianz SE, told the Reuters Global Markets Forum on Wednesday. In retaliation to threats from the United States about a possible imposition of tariffs on all Chinese imports, China told the World Trade Organization on Tuesday it wanted to impose $7 billion a year in sanctions on Washington. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan hovered near its lowest level since July 2017. Singaporean shares were largely unchanged ahead of the release of retail sales data for July. Conglomerate Jardine Matheson shed about 1.7 percent and fell to a 19-month low, while Thai Beverage PCL gained 3.3 percent. Indonesian stocks climbed 0.7 percent and hit a more than one-week high, boosted largely by consumer and energy stocks. Unilever Indonesia rose 2.4 percent, while Adaro Energy gained 2.6 percent. An index of the country's 45 most liquid stocks climbed 0.5 percent. Vietnamese shares rose 0.8 percent and saw their fourth straight day of gains. Oil refiner Petrovietnam Gas was the top boost to the index, rising 3.6 percent. Malaysian stocks resumed trade following two days of holidays, and slipped about 0.7 percent. Telecom group Axiata lost as much as 4.6 percent. For Asian companies, click SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS AS AT 0421 GMT Change on the day Market Current Previous close Pct Move Singapore 3106.55 3109.91 -0.11 Bangkok 1672.9 1672.42 0.03 Manila 7494.22 7518.01 -0.32 Jakarta 5854.886 5831.117 0.41 Kuala Lumpur 1787.11 1799.17 -0.67 Ho Chi Minh 992.55 985.06 0.76 Change on year Market Current End 2017 Pct Move Singapore 3106.55 3402.92 -8.71 Bangkok 1672.9 1753.71 -4.61 Manila 7494.22 8558.42 -12.43 Jakarta 5854.886 6355.654 -7.88 Kuala Lumpur 1787.11 1796.81 -0.54 Ho Chi Minh 992.55 984.24 0.84 (Additional Reporting by Divya Chowdhury in Mumbai; editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)