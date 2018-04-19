SE Asia Stocks-Philippine shares hit 1-yr low on heavy foreign selling

* Philippine shares fall over 3 pct * Higher oil prices aid gains in most other markets By Nikhil Nainan April 19 (Reuters) - Philippine shares plummeted to their lowest in a year on Thursday on heavy foreign selling while most other Southeast Asian stock markets rose on the back of strong commodity and crude oil prices. A broad sell-off saw the Philippine index slide 3.1 percent, its sharpest intraday drop in nearly one-and-a-half years. The index was the top loser in the region and is down more than 11 percent so far this year. SM Investments Corp and SM Prime Holdings Inc were the biggest losers on the index, down 3 percent and 3.9 percent, respectively. "In the past few days, we have been seeing heavy foreign selling, reflecting concerns about rising inflation," said Jonathan Ravelas, chief market strategist at BDO Unibank. "Investors are waiting to see how the government will address these concerns." In early April, Governor Nestor Espenilla signalled a near-term rate hike might be on the cards after inflation accelerated at its fastest pace in five years last month. There have also been reports of large-scale selling in index stocks by a broker. The market is quite oversold, said Manny Cruz, an analyst at Asiasec Equities Inc. "I think the market is in for some recovery in the near term ahead of GDP and first-quarter corporate earnings." Most other markets in the region responded positively to strong metal and oil prices, with MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan gaining 0.8 percent. Brent crude oil futures touched late-2014 highs as U.S. crude inventories declined and as top exporter Saudi Arabia is expected to keep withholding supply. Thai shares rose as much as 0.7 percent supported by strong gains in energy stocks. Oil explorer PTT Exploration and Production PCL and oil distributor PTT PCL rose 5.3 percent and 2.9 percent, respectively. The index is on track for an eighth session of gains in nine. Malaysian shares climbed 0.4 percent to their highest since July 2014. Petronas Dagangan Bhd, the principal marketer for oil giant Petronas, shouldered much of the gains, up 4.2 percent. Singapore shares soared 1.2 percent to a 12-week high, helped by robust gains in financials. DBS Group Holdings Ltd, Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation Ltd and United Overseas Bank Ltd gained between 1.9 percent and 2.2 percent. Vietnam, down 1.6 percent, extended losses for a fourth session in five. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change at 0422 GMT Market Current Previous close Pct Move Singapore 3599.5 3557.82 1.17 Bangkok 1784.39 1771.56 0.72 Manila 7543.49 7793.13 -3.20 Jakarta 6330.563 6320.005 0.17 Kuala Lumpur 1887.28 1879.32 0.42 Ho Chi Minh 1121.01 1138.53 -1.54 Change on year Market Current End 2017 Pct Move Singapore 3599.5 3402.92 5.78 Bangkok 1784.39 1753.71 1.75 Manila 7543.49 8558.42 -11.86 Jakarta 6330.563 6355.654 -0.39 Kuala Lumpur 1887.28 1796.81 5.04 Ho Chi Minh 1121.01 984.24 13.90 (Reporting by Nikhil Kurian Nainan; additional reporting by Enrico Dela Cruz and Nicole Pinto)