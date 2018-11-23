SE Asia Stocks-Philippine, Thailand gain 1 pct; others lacklustre

* Investors cautious, eye Trump-Xi meet next week * Singapore edges higher; CPI up less than expected By Aman Swami Nov 23 (Reuters) - Philippine and Thai stocks were the top gainers on Friday, while other markets in the region saw lacklustre trade as investors were still unnerved by Sino-U.S. trade concerns ahead of a meeting between leaders of the two countries next week. "Global market retreat is driven by tech and export market turbulence whereas Southeast Asia is more of a domestic-driven economy rather than exports and tech serving economy," said Taye Shim, head of research and strategist with Mirae Asset Sekuritas. Investors are now turning their focus towards emerging markets, he added. The Philippine index rose 1 percent, driven by gains in real estate and financial stocks. It gained 3.6 percent during the week. "The region was advancing when the Philippines was left behind but the Philippines is really coming off a low pace and the valuations seems better, and with the macro factors at play like inflation expected to trim down in the coming month, stocks are rising," said Fio Dejesus, equity research analyst at RCBC Securities. Conglomerate Ayala Land rallied 3.8 percent, while Bank of the Philippine Islands jumped 3.6 percent. Thai shares climbed 1.1 percent on gains across the board, but were down 0.8 percent for the week. Index heavyweight Airports of Thailand PCL soared 2.4 percent, while gas and petroleum supplier PTT PCL closed 1.6 percent up. Singapore shares edged 0.4 percent higher with Singapore Airlines Ltd gaining 1.8 percent and lender Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp. Ltd up 0.8 percent. The city-state's headline consumer price index rose less than expected at 0.7 percent in October from a year earlier, unchanged from September. Indonesian shares added 0.3 percent, extending gains to a second straight session but shed 0.1 percent for the week. Consumer and material stocks boosted the index with Pikko Land Development Tbk PT firming 16.2 percent and Astra Agro Lestari Tbk PT jumping 3.5 percent. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Previous Close Pct Move Singapore 3052.49 3041.38 0.37 Bangkok 1622.1 1604.4 1.10 Manila 7340.18 7268.38 0.99 Jakarta 6006.202 5990.81 0.26 Kuala Lumpur 1695.88 1695.62 0.02 Ho Chi Minh 917.97 924.42 -0.70 Change on year Market Current End 2017 Pct Move Singapore 3052.49 3402.92 -10.30 Bangkok 1622.1 1753.71 -7.50 Manila 7340.18 8558.42 -14.23 Jakarta 6006.202 6355.654 -5.50 Kuala Lumpur 1695.88 1796.81 -5.62 Ho Chi Minh 917.97 984.24 -6.73 (Reporting by Aman Swami; Editing by Sunil Nair)