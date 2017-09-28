SE Asia Stocks-Philippines drops on profit-taking; others tread water

By Aaron Saldanha Sept 28 (Reuters) - Philippine shares fell in low-volume trade on Thursday, heading for a fourth session of decline in five, as investors continued to book profits after the market hit a record high earlier this month. The Philippine stock index dropped as much as 0.8 percent, making it the worst performer in Southeast Asia. Industrials and financials accounted for most of the decline, with JG Summit Holdings and SM Investments Corp shedding as much as 3.3 percent and 1.1 percent, respectively. "It is still some profit-taking but I think this is a healthy correction and looking forward, a further advance in the Philippine index could still be justified, particularly with our forecasted earnings growth for the year," said Jeffrey Lucero, an equity research analyst with Manila-based RCBC Securities. The Philippine stock index had gained 20.2 percent this year as of Wednesday's close, making it Southeast Asia's second best performer. Most other markets in the region traded in a narrow range in the absence of any triggers, while the dollar traded near a one-month high against a basket of currencies, underpinned by hopes that U.S. President Donald Trump's administration may be making progress on fiscal reforms. "Today's story is depreciation in currencies - the Asian forex, due to a strong rise in the U.S. dollar," said Rakpong Chaisuparakul, an analyst with Bangkok-based KGI Thailand. The Indonesian rupiah hit a nine-month low, while shares were little changed. Malaysian shares fell as much as 0.2 percent, dragged down by utilities and telecoms. Electricity generator and distributor Tenaga Nasional Bhd was the biggest drag, falling 0.3 percent. Meanwhile, Singapore shares rose 0.1 percent, buffeted by gains in financials. Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp was on track for a seventh straight gain, while DBS Group Holdings was headed for a second consecutive rise. Vietnam shares were the biggest gainers in Southeast Asia, rising 0.3 percent on the back of gains in the consumer staples sector. Chuong Dong Beverages Joint Stock Co was the biggest boost with a jump of 7 percent. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS: Change as at 0357 GMT Change on day Market Current Previous Pct Move Close Singapore 3238.47 3236.15 0.07 Bangkok 1673.08 1670.27 0.17 Manila 8166.13 8221.92 -0.68 Jakarta 5856.98 5863.027 -0.10 Kuala Lumpur 1762.34 1764.24 -0.11 Ho Chi Minh 806.19 803.77 0.30 Change on year Market Current End 2016 Pct Move Singapore 3238.47 2880.76 12.42 Bangkok 1673.08 1542.94 8.43 Manila 8166.13 6840.64 19.38 Jakarta 5856.98 5296.711 10.58 Kuala Lumpur 1762.34 1641.73 7.35 Ho Chi Minh 806.19 664.87 21.26 (Reporting by Aaron Saldanha, Additional reporting by Christina Martin; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)