July 15, 2019 / 10:11 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

SE Asia Stocks-Philippines ends at over 16-month high on rate-cut hopes

    * Indonesia hits over 2-month closing high
    * Singapore snaps three-session rally

    By Soumyajit Saha
    July 15 (Reuters) - Philippine shares closed at a more than
16-month high on Monday, after a local daily reported the
central bank may look at further rate cuts, while Indonesia rose
after the government said it was looking to relax laws and taxes
to boost investment.
    Most other Southeast Asian stock markets were subdued as
they traded in a tight range.
    A bright domestic inflation outlook, alongside dovish
comments from the U.S. Federal Reserve chief last week meant the
Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas had greater freedom to further ease
monetary policy, the Philippine Star quoted here
 Governor Benjamin Diokno as saying. 
    The investor sentiment was further sweetened after the
central bank said May remittances rose 5.7% year-on-year to
$2.609 bln, beating ING estimates of a decline of 1.7%.
Remittances are generally also a steady stream of foreign
currency into a market.
    Real estate and industrial stocks gained the most on the
Philippine benchmark. It ended at its highest closing
level since March 13, 2018. Property developer SM Prime Holdings
 rose 3.3%, while conglomerate SM Investments Corp
 was up 4.9%. 
    Indonesian stocks benefited the most from gains in
financials, with lender Bank Central Asia rising 1.6%.
    Indonesia's recently elected President Joko Widodo on Sunday
promised a slew of measures like increased infrastructure
development to prop up growth in the country.
   Widodo had hinted at a possible bid to cut the corporate tax
to 20% or below, in an earlier interview with Bloomberg.

    "Implementation (of the reforms in Indonesia) will be what
matters, but if tangible progress is made, we are likely to see
an acceleration in direct investment inflows next year, which
should provide BI with flexibility to further cut rates."  HSBC
Global Research said in a note to clients.
    Singapore's index fell slightly, hurt by losses in
consumer services stocks. Singapore Airlines fell
about 0.7%, while conglomerate Jardine Cycle & Carriage
 was down 0.9%.
    The Malaysian benchmark ended slightly up, while
Vietnam index closed slightly lower.
    
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change on the day                                
 Market                 Current   Previous close  Pct Move
 Singapore              3347.95   3357.34         -0.28
 Bangkok                1727.98   1731.59         -0.21
 Manila                 8365.29   8141.82         2.74
 Jakarta                6418.234  6373.345        0.70
 Kuala Lumpur           1672.37   1669.45         0.17
 Ho Chi Minh            972.53    975.4           -0.29
                                                  
 Change so far in 2019                            
 Market                 Current   End 2018        Pct Move
 Singapore              3347.95   3068.76         9.10
 Bangkok                1727.98   1563.88         10.49
 Manila                 8365.29   7,466.02        12.04
 Jakarta                6418.234  6,194.50        3.61
 Kuala Lumpur           1672.37   1690.58         -1.08
 Ho Chi Minh            972.53    892.54          8.96
 
