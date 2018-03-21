SE Asia Stocks-Philippines extends fall; most others climb before Fed decision

* Philippines ends below 8,000 for first time since Sept * Indonesia snaps 6 sessions of falls, ends 1.1 pct higher * Vietnam finishes higher for eighth straight session * Focus on Fed's rate decision, outlook By Aaron Saldanha March 21 (Reuters) - Philippine stocks slumped nearly 2 percent on Wednesday, extending falls to their lowest close since early August, while most other Southeast Asian markets climbed ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve's rate decision and outlook. The Fed is widely expected to raise interest rates at its two-day policy meeting that ends on Wednesday, with the focus mainly on Chairman Jerome Powell's commentary later in the global day, which may provide hints on the number of hikes for the rest of the year. Most investors have already adjusted their positions into fixed income assets, said Rachelle Cruz, the head of research at AP Securities in the Philippines. The Philippine Stock Exchange PSEI Index dropped 1.9 percent and closed below the 8,000 level for the first time since September, weighed down by financials and industrials. SM Investments Corp fell 2 percent, while Ayala Land Inc declined 3.1 percent to its lowest close since June 2017. The central bank's reticence to raise rates puts the country at a significant disadvantage if the peso weakens after a potential rate hike by the Fed, analysts say. "Companies suffering in terms of margins would be consumer companies as a lot of their products are imported from other countries," said AP Securities' Cruz. The Philippine stock index shed 4 percent in the three sessions through Wednesday. Indonesian shares snapped a six-session losing streak and closed 1.1 percent higher, helped by consumer staples and materials. An index of the country's 45 most liquid stocks firmed 1.1 percent. Unilever Indonesia Tbk PT rose 2.6 percent, while Telekomunikasi Indonesia ended 1.4 percent higher. Malaysian shares gained 0.5 percent as financials and telecom services stocks rose. CIMB Group Holdings Bhd ended 1.4 percent higher. Government data showed the consumer price index in February rose 1.4 percent from a year earlier, below the 1.9 percent forecast in a Reuters poll. Vietnam shares advanced for an eighth straight session and closed 0.9 percent higher on broad-based gains. Real estate firm Vingroup JSC rose 3.7 percent to an all-time closing high. Singapore shares edged lower, dragged by industrials and real estate stocks. Jardine Matheson Holdings Ltd ended down 1.8 percent. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS: Change on day Market Current Previous close Pct Move Singapore 3511.13 3513.31 -0.06 Bangkok 1801.43 1799.84 0.09 Manila 7909.07 8059.6 -1.87 Jakarta 6312.831 6243.577 1.11 Kuala Lumpur 1865.8 1856.39 0.51 Ho Chi Minh 1169.36 1159.39 0.86 Change so far in 2018 Market Current End 2017 Pct Move Singapore 3511.13 3402.92 3.18 Bangkok 1801.43 1753.71 2.72 Manila 7909.07 8558.42 -7.59 Jakarta 6312.831 6355.654 -0.67 Kuala Lumpur 1865.8 1796.81 3.84 Ho Chi Minh 1169.36 984.24 18.81 (Reporting by Aaron Saldanha in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)