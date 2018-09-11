SE Asia Stocks-Philippines extends falls on disappointing trade data

* Singapore down for 5th straight session * Indonesia, Malaysia closed for holidays By Karthika Suresh Namboothiri Sept 11 (Reuters) - Philippine shares extended falls into a fifth session on Tuesday on disappointing trade data, while Vietnam stocks rose for a third straight session on the back of gains in real estate and energy sectors. Data released earlier in the day showed the Philippines' trade deficit widened in July as imports posted their fastest gain in more than two years while exports barely grew. The Philippine Stock Exchange PSEI Index declined as much as 1.3 percent, taking the total loss in the past five sessions to nearly 5 percent. It had lost over 11 percent this year as of last close, making it the top loser among Southeast Asian markets. These are the after-effects of higher-than-expected August inflation, and some concerns of contagion from emerging markets on the currency, said Fio De Jesus, an analyst at Manila-based RCBC Securities. Industrial stocks SM Investments Corp and JG Summit fell 2.6 percent and 3.8 percent, respectively. Meanwhile, escalating U.S.-Sino trade tensions also weighed on investor sentiment, with MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan extending its decline to hit the lowest since July last year. Singapore shares inched lower and were headed for a fifth consecutive session of declines. Industrial conglomerate Jardine Matheson Holdings Ltd fell over 1 percent to a four-month low, while DBS Group Holdings shed 0.7 percent. Thai shares edged lower, dragged by energy stocks. Gas supplier PTT Public Co lost over 1 percent. In Vietnam, Vingroup JSC led the gains with a rise of 2.7 percent, while Petrovietnam Gas Joint Stock Corp climbed 1.8 percent. Indonesia and Malaysia were closed for holidays. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS AS AT 0413 GMT Market Current Previous close Pct Move Singapore 3116.33 3120.92 -0.15 Bangkok 1689.34 1691.51 -0.13 Manila 7498.27 7596.15 -1.29 Ho Chi Minh 977.98 970.34 0.79 Change on year Market Current End 2017 Pct Move Singapore 3116.33 3402.92 -8.42 Bangkok 1689.34 1753.71 -3.67 Manila 7498.27 8558.42 -12.39 Ho Chi Minh 977.98 984.24 -0.64 (Additional Reporting by Niyati Shetty; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)