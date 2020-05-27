Financials
SE Asia Stocks-Philippines extends falls on heavyweights; Malaysia gains

    * Philippines leads losses, down for 3rd day
    * Malaysia hits highest level since early March
    * Thailand extends virus emergency powers 

    May 27 (Reuters) - Philippine shares extended falls into a
third session on Wednesday, dragged lower by index heavyweights
such as SM Investments and Ayala Land, while Malaysian stocks
rose as they tried to play catch-up after a long weekend.
    Broader Asian markets slipped as rising Sino-U.S. tensions
over a proposed Hong Kong security law tempered optimism about a
reopening of the world economy.
    U.S. President Donald Trump said on Tuesday the United
States was working on a strong response to China's planned
national security legislation for Hong Kong that would reduce
the city's separate legal status.
    Market players were also looking out for any possible signs
of a second wave of COVID-19 infections as economies continue to
reopen after months under lockdown, according to economists at
ING. 
    Leading losses, Philippine shares dropped up to 1.3%.
Conglomerates SM Investments and Ayala Land
fell 3% and 2.8%, respectively. 
    Malaysian shares jumped 1.5% to their highest since
early March. 
    "The market could potentially be playing catch-up with the
rest as we were closed yesterday," said Kong Seh Siang, head of
retail research Malaysia, CGS-CIMB Securities. 
    Major healthcare stocks Hartalega Holdings and Top
Glove Corp surged 14% and 12.7%, respectively.  
    Thai shares advanced 0.6% and were poised for a
third straight session of gains. Financials were the top
performers, with Siam Commercial Bank and Kasikornbank
 adding 2.5% and 2.8%, respectively. 
    Thailand's cabinet on Tuesday extended an emergency decree
to fight the coronavirus to June 30, amid allegations that it
was a political move.   
    Indonesian shares edged lower on consumer staples,
while Vietnamese stocks rose on financials.  
       
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS AS AT 0350 GMT
    
 Change on the day                                
 Market                 Current   Previous close  Pct Move
 Singapore              2530.22   2530.3          0.00
 Bangkok                1341.23   1336.09         0.38
 Manila                 5433.38   5496.83         -1.15
 Jakarta                4615.098  4626.799        -0.25
 Kuala Lumpur           1451.93   1436.76         1.06
 Ho Chi Minh            874.24    869.13          0.59
                                                  
 Change so far in 2020                            
 Market                 Current   End 2019        Pct Move
 Singapore              2530.22   3222.83         -21.49
 Bangkok                1341.23   1579.84         -15.10
 Manila                 5433.38   7,815.26        -30.48
 Jakarta                4615.098  6,299.54        -26.74
 Kuala Lumpur           1451.93   1588.76         -8.61
 Ho Chi Minh            874.24    960.99          -9.03
 

 (Reporting by Arundhati Dutta; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
