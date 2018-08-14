SE Asia Stocks-Philippines extends rout, Thailand slides as trading resumes

* Most Southeast Asian stock markets fall * Philippine, Thai shares drop to near 3-week low * Indonesian shares extend losses to 5-week low * Asian shares ex-Japan edge lower By Ambar Warrick Aug 14 (Reuters) - Philippine shares slumped on Tuesday, extending a rout from the previous session, while Thailand caught up with a slide in global shares as trade resumed after a holiday, with the Turkish lira's collapse keeping risk appetite fragile across emerging markets. Most other Southeast Asian stock markets also extended losses from the previous day, in line with broader Asia, with MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan slipping about 0.1 percent by 0235 GMT. The lira eased further after losing about 8 percent on Monday. "Asian markets are likely to trade with a nervous tone today amid the ongoing Turkish jitters," OCBC Bank said in a note. The lira has lost about 82 percent of its value against the dollar this year, largely over worries about President Tayyip Erdogan's influence over the economy, his repeated calls for lower interest rates in the face of high inflation and deteriorating ties with the United States. Philippine shares slumped 1.5 percent to a near three-week low, extending a 2.2 percent drop on Monday, with the Bank of the Philippine Islands down 2.4 percent and property developer SM Prime Holdings Inc 2.3 percent lower. Thai stocks slid 1.3 percent to their lowest in nearly three weeks, as trading resumed after Monday's holiday, with financials and energy stocks accounting for a bulk of the losses. Siam Commercial Bank PCL shed 0.7 percent, while oil and gas explorers PTT PCL and PTT Exploration and Production PCL lost nearly 1 percent each. The Thai baht also fell about 0.2 percent to the dollar. Indonesian shares, which plunged 3.6 percent on Monday, eased further to a five-week low, with the rupiah near a three-year low against the dollar. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS AS AT 0400 GMT: STOCK MARKETS Change on the day Market Current Previous close Pct Move Singapore 3239.8 3245.34 -0.17 Bangkok 1687.78 1705.96 -1.07 Manila 7524.11 7635.27 -1.46 Jakarta 5853.451 5861.246 -0.13 Kuala Lumpur 1783.74 1783.34 0.02 Ho Chi Minh 975.51 978.04 -0.26 Change on year Market Current End 2017 Pct Move Singapore 3239.8 3402.92 -4.79 Bangkok 1687.78 1753.71 -3.76 Manila 7524.11 8558.42 -12.09 Jakarta 5853.451 6355.654 -7.90 Kuala Lumpur 1783.74 1796.81 -0.73 Ho Chi Minh 975.51 984.24 -0.89 (Reporting by Ambar Warrick in Bengaluru; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)