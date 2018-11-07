SE Asia Stocks-Philippines falls 2 pct on widening trade deficit

* Singapore trims early gains to close slightly higher * Indonesia gains for seventh consecutive session By Nikhil Subba Nov 7 (Reuters) - Philippine shares fell 2 percent on Wednesday following disappointing September trade deficit data, while other Southeast Asian markets closed marginally higher as investors became more optimistic about trade negotiations between Beijing and Washington after the U.S. midterm elections results. As expected, the elections resulted in a split Congress, with the Democrats winning control of the House of Representatives, which gives them the power to intercept President Donald Trump's business-friendly agenda and other policies, including U.S.-China trade relations. "We have a virtuous environment for a year-end rally over the next couple of weeks, notwithstanding the election results," said Liu Jinshu, director of research at NRA Capital. However, the prospect of a political gridlock arises with the split Congress, creating some uncertainty for investors. Investors also awaited a two-day meeting of the Federal Reserve starting later in the day to gauge the outlook for U.S. monetary policy. In Southeast Asia, Philippine shares extended falls into a second session, dragged mainly by SM Investments Corp and PLDT Inc. SM Investments fell 4.4 percent to a near two-week closing low, while PLDT declined 5.6 percent to its lowest close since late September. Data released earlier in the day showed imports hit an all-time high in September while exports remained weak, bringing the trade deficit to the highest in nine months amid sustained purchases of capital goods needed for the government's infrastructure overhaul. Singapore shares gave up earlier gains to close marginally higher. Keppel Corp rose nearly 2 percent, while Sembcorp Industries declined 0.7 percent. Malaysian shares climbed for a second session in three, helped primarily by telecommunication and industrial stocks. Malaysia Airports Holdings was the top percentage gainer on the benchmark stock index with an about 8 percent jump, while mobile communication service provider Digi.com rose 3.7 percent to a near 3-week closing high. Meanwhile, the country's gross international reserves edged down to $101.7 billion as of Oct. 31 from $102.8 billion as of Oct. 15, the central bank said. Indonesian shares closed higher for a seventh session in a row on the back of gains in industrials. Construction firm Totalindo Eka Persada climbed 1 percent, while Waskita Karya surged nearly 10 percent. Thai shares snapped two straight sessions of falls, buoyed by utilities. Electricity producer Banpu Power gained 2.5 percent, while Glow Energy rose almost a percent. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Previous Pct Move Close Singapore 3064.31 3060.62 0.12 Bangkok 1672.44 1669.33 0.36 Manila 7033.93 7180.11 -2.04 Jakarta 5939.886 5923.93 0.27 Kuala Lumpur 1714.88 1708.8 0.36 Ho Chi Minh 922.16 922.05 0.01 Change on year Market Current End 2017 Pct Move Singapore 3064.31 3402.92 -9.95 Bangkok 1672.44 1753.71 -4.47 Manila 7033.93 8558.42 -17.81 Jakarta 5939.886 6355.654 -6.54 Kuala Lumpur 1714.88 1796.81 -4.56 Ho Chi Minh 922.16 984.24 -6.31 ($1 = 32.8200 baht) (Reporting by Nikhil Subba; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)