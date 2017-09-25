SE Asia Stocks-Philippines falls as EDC plummets; others little changed

By Chris Thomas Sept 25 (Reuters) - Philippine shares fell nearly 1 percent on Monday, dragged down by a sharp drop in renewable power producer Energy Development Corp (EDC), while most other Southeast Asian stock markets were little changed in thin trade. The Philippine stock index (PSI) declined as much as 0.9 percent in what could be its second straight session of falls. EDC plunged as much as 23.6 percent to its lowest since Jan. 19 in its biggest ever intraday percentage drop, after the renewable power producer said on Friday that a tender offer to buy a third of the company by a consortium of investors had ended. The number of shares tendered was more than what the bidders had sought, so the extra shares are being sold down, said Joseph Roxas, president of Manila-based Eagle Equities Inc. Real estate and industrial stocks also saw some selloff, with Ayala Land and JG Summit Holdings shedding about 1.6 percent each. "The PSI is really at a technical resistance - we're close to the highs," said Roxas. "Every time it gets close to the highs, people get nervous." Among other Southeast Asian markets, Singapore was slightly lower ahead of inflation data due at 0500 GMT. The city-state's consumer price index in August probably rose at the same pace as the previous month from a year earlier due to higher petrol prices, a Reuters poll showed. United Overseas Bank Ltd fell as much as 0.4 percent, while DBS Group Holdings Ltd rose 0.6 percent to a near three-week high. Malaysia and Indonesia were slightly lower, while Thailand was little changed. Vietnam fell as much as 0.6 percent before trimming losses to trade marginally lower. FLC Faros Construction JSC declined 7 percent, outweighing gains in Vietjet Aviation JSC. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS: Change at 0338 GMT Change on day Market Current Previous Close Pct Move Singapore 3218.43 3220.25 -0.06 Bangkok 1659.38 1659.05 0.02 Manila 8211.56 8281.27 -0.84 Jakarta 5908.978 5911.708 -0.05 Kuala Lumpur 1770.34 1771.04 -0.04 Ho Chi Minh 806.56 807.13 -0.07 Change on year Market Current End 2016 Pct Move Singapore 3218.43 2880.76 11.72 Bangkok 1659.38 1542.94 7.55 Manila 8211.56 6840.64 20.04 Jakarta 5908.978 5296.711 11.56 Kuala Lumpur 1770.34 1641.73 7.83 Ho Chi Minh 806.56 664.87 21.31 (Reporting by Chris Thomas in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)