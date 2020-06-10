SE Asia Stocks-Philippines falls as imports dive, Indonesia virus cases surge

* Indonesia headed for biggest daily drop since May 4 * Philippines posts record drop in April imports * Thailand, Singapore both up By Arundhati Dutta June 10 (Reuters) - Philippine stocks plunged more than 3% on Wednesday as April trade data pointed to a plunge in economic activity, while the Indonesian market dropped after a surge in daily coronavirus cases. The Philippines' April imports plunged by a record 65%, and exports by 51%, reducing the trade deficit to the lowest in five years but pointing to a collapse in domestic economic output. Leading losses in South-east Asia, the Philippines benchmark index dropped as much as 3.5%. Blue chip conglomerates SM Investments Corp and Ayala Land Inc fell 4.7% and 3.2%, respectively. The Indonesian index slipped by up to 2.5%, and was headed for its biggest daily drop in a month. Financials accounted around half the benchmark's losses, with PT Bank Central Asia Tbk skidding as much as 3.2%. Indonesia's central bank said on Wednesday it was intervening in the currency market to stabilise the rupiah. "There are some concerns that Indonesia could face a second wave in number of cases," said Andry E. Taneli, a portfolio manager at Ciptadana Asset Management in Jakarta. The country reported 1,043 new coronavirus infections on Tuesday, its biggest daily rise yet. On the upside, Thai stocks added up to 0.9% in early trade, with consumer discretionary and utilities sectors leading the gains. Singaporean equities edged higher, with United Overseas Bank Ltd UOBH.SI> up 1%. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS AS AT 0404 GMT STOCK MARKETS Change on the day Market Current Previous Pct Move close Singapore 2796.82 2794.17 0.09 Bangkok 1414.01 1408.37 0.40 Manila 6365.75 6583.84 -3.31 Jakarta 4907.403 5035.055 -2.54 Kuala Lumpur 1574.56 1575.16 -0.04 Ho Chi Minh 895.1 899.43 -0.48 Change so far in 2020 Market Current End 2019 Pct Move Singapore 2796.82 3222.83 -13.22 Bangkok 1414.01 1579.84 -10.50 Manila 6365.75 7,815.26 -18.55 Jakarta 4907.403 6,299.54 -22.10 Kuala Lumpur 1574.56 1588.76 -0.89 Ho Chi Minh 895.1 960.99 -6.86 (Reporting by Arundhati Dutta; Editing by Rashmi Aich)