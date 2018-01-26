SE Asia Stocks-Philippines falls on profit-taking, Indonesia scales record high

* Malaysia set to post ninth straight weekly rise * Vietnam hits highest in more than 10 years * Most markets on course to end week higher By Aaron Saldanha Jan 26 (Reuters) - Philippine shares on Friday retreated from a record closing high hit in the previous session, while Indonesia scaled a fresh peak on the back of gains in infrastructure and financial stocks. Most other Southeast Asian stock markets were sluggish, but on course to close the week higher. Meanwhile, the dollar regained some lost ground after U.S. President Donald Trump said on Thursday he wanted a "strong dollar", contradicting Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin's comments. Philippine stocks fell as much as 0.6 percent with industrials and financials weighing on the index. "Every time the market reaches around the 9,000 resistance, there is a tendency to take profits, since there really is no catalyst for the market to break above 9,000," said Rachelle Cruz, an equity analyst with AP Securities. Among the biggest drags, Metropolitan Bank and Trust Co fell up to 2.6 percent. Indonesian shares climbed as much as 0.8 percent to an all-time peak, with Telekomunikasi Indonesia (Persero) Tbk Perusahaan Perseroan PT jumping as much as 4.3 percent. An index of the country's 45 most liquid stocks gained as much as 1.1 percent and was headed for an eighth straight weekly rise. Vietnam shares surged as much as 1.7 percent to their highest level since May 2007 and were the region's biggest gainers, propelled by financials and consumer staples. Joint Stock Commercial Bank for Investment and Development of Vietnam rose as much as 6.9 percent to an all-time peak. Singapore fell marginally as gains in real estate stocks were overshadowed by losses in financials and telecoms. DBS Group Holdings was the biggest drag with a drop of 1.3 percent. The city-state is scheduled to release its December manufacturing data later in the day. Malaysian shares touched their highest since April 2015, largely due to gains in financials, but reverted to trade flat. They have gained 0.9 percent so far this week, heading for a ninth straight weekly gain. Thai shares fell as much as 0.7 percent to their lowest in a week, hurt by losses in consumer discretionary and utility stocks. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS: Change as at 0353 GMT Market Current Previous Pct Move close Singapore 3571.4 3572.62 -0.03 Bangkok 1816.94 1819.29 -0.13 Manila 8980.89 8999.17 -0.20 Jakarta 6636.574 6615.328 0.32 Kuala Lumpur 1846.05 1845.86 0.01 Ho Chi Minh 1114.62 1104.57 0.91 Change on year Market Current End-2017 Pct Move Singapore 3571.4 3402.92 4.95 Bangkok 1816.94 1753.71 3.61 Manila 8980.89 8558.42 4.94 Jakarta 6636.574 6355.654 4.42 Kuala Lumpur 1846.05 1796.81 2.74 Ho Chi Minh 1114.62 984.24 13.25 (Reporting by Aaron Saldanha, Additional reporting by Sumeet Gaikwad in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)