SE Asia Stocks-Philippines falls, others muted over China concerns
November 27, 2017 / 4:11 AM / Updated an hour ago

SE Asia Stocks-Philippines falls, others muted over China concerns

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

    By Aaron Saldanha
    Nov 27 (Reuters) - Philippine shares fell on Monday, giving
up gains in the last two sessions, while most other Southeast
Asian stock markets were subdued amid concerns of a regulatory
crackdown in China.
    Chinese shares fell as market sentiment took a hit from
rising bond yields after Beijing stepped up crackdown on shadow
banking and other riskier forms of financing, with higher
borrowing costs threatening to squeeze corporate profits.

    MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
 slipped further from a 10-year peak scaled on
Thursday.
    The Philippine index fell as much as 1.2 percent,
weighed down by industrials and financials.  
    "It is really more of a continuation of last week's
profit-taking," said Fio Dejesus, an equity research analyst at
RCBC Securities in Manila. 
    Heavyweights SM Investments Corp and Ayala Land Inc
 fell more than 1.8 percent each, giving back gains made
at the end of the previous week as investors booked profits. 
    SM Investments climbed 1.9 percent last week while Ayala
Land gained 4.1 percent. 
    "Most of our covered stocks are already priced in, with the
exception of our consumer stocks which still have quite a bit of
upside in our view," added RCBC's Dejesus.
    Singapore's benchmark index fell as much as 0.2
percent on Monday, weighed down by lenders DBS Group Holdings
 and United Overseas Bank Ltd.
    Thai shares held largely steady, with losses in
financial and real estate stocks offsetting gains in energy
stocks. Property developer Central Pattana Pcl lost as
much as 1.8 percent.
    Indonesia's index of 45 most liquid stocks
recovered early losses to trade flat. The country's loan growth
data for October is expected later in the day.
    Malaysian shares slipped 0.1 percent as utilities
and industrials weighed on the index. The biggest drag was
Petronas Gas which fell as much as 1.7 percent. 

For Asian Companies click;  

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS: CHANGE AT 0337 GMT
 Change on the day                                  
 Market                   Current   previous close  Pct Move
 Singapore                3435.41   3442.15         -0.20
 Bangkok                  1696.29   1695.84         0.03
 Manila                   8268.95   8365.11         -1.15
 Jakarta                  6068.508  6067.142        0.02
 Kuala Lumpur             1714.99   1717.23         -0.13
 Ho Chi Minh              940.24    935.57          0.50
                                                    
 Change so far this year                            
 Market                   Current   End 2016        Pct Move
 Singapore                3435.41   2880.76         19.25
 Bangkok                  1696.29   1542.94         9.94
 Manila                   8268.95   6840.64         20.88
 Jakarta                  6068.508  5296.711        14.57
 Kuala Lumpur             1714.99   1641.73         4.46
 Ho Chi Minh              940.24    664.87          41.42
 


 (Reporting by Aaron Saldanha in Bengaluru; Additional reporting
by Nikhil Nainan; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
