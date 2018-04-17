FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 17, 2018 / 4:37 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

SE Asia Stocks-Philippines falls sharply to near 10-mth low

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

    * Most Southeast Asian stock markets tread water
    * Malaysia set for 8th winning session in 9; hits over
3-1/2-yr
high
    * Singapore climbs to near 4-week high 

    By Nikhil Nainan
    April 17 (Reuters) - Philippine shares slumped on Tuesday to
their lowest in nearly 10 months, while most other Southeast
Asian stock markets trod water as investors assessed a mixed bag
of economic data out of China.
    China's economy grew 6.8 percent in the first quarter of
2018 from a year earlier, official data showed, unchanged from
the previous quarter. But separate data showed March industrial
output missed expectations and first-quarter fixed-asset
investment growth slowed, tempering equity market sentiment.

    MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
 edged lower marginally.
    Philippine shares slumped 1.5 percent to their lowest
since June 30 and were on track for a third straight session of
losses, with financials weighing down the index.
    Bank of the Philippine Islands and BDO Unibank Inc
 fell 3.1 percent and 2.5 percent, respectively.
    There has been strong selling since late February, said Fio
Dejesus, an equity research analyst at RCBC Securities.
    Although consolidation began last month, investors still
seem bearish, he said, adding the index might pick up from the
7,500 level.
    Malaysian shares rose 0.2 percent to their highest
since July 2014 and were on track for their eighth winning
session in nine.
    Telecom company DiGi.Com Bhd rose 4.4 percent in
the session.
    Singapore shares edged up 0.3 percent to a near
four-week high, with financials leading the charge. 
    Singapore's top lenders, DBS Group Holdings Ltd
and Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp Ltd, gained more than
1 percent each. 
    The city-state's non-oil exports unexpectedly fell from a
year earlier in March as electronics shipments fell for the
fourth consecutive month, official data showed on Tuesday.

    Indonesian shares were up 0.1 percent, with energy
stocks leading the gains. 
    Heavyweight United Tractors Tbk PT rose 3.2
percent, while Astra International Tbk PT was up 0.7
percent. 
    Thai shares were little changed when trading resumed
after a holiday on Monday.
    
For Asian Companies click;  

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change at 0351 GMT                               
 Market                 Current   Previous close  Pct Move
 Singapore              3506.12   3497.19         0.26
 Bangkok                1765.97   1767.17         -0.07
 Manila                 7753.91   7870.25         -1.48
 Jakarta                6295.358  6286.748        0.14
 Kuala Lumpur           1882.95   1878.76         0.22
 Ho Chi Minh            1147.13   1148.49         -0.12
                                                  
 Change on year                                   
 Market                 Current   End 2017        Pct Move
 Singapore              3506.12   3402.92         3.03
 Bangkok                1765.97   1753.71         0.70
 Manila                 7753.91   8558.42         -9.40
 Jakarta                6295.358  6355.654        -0.95
 Kuala Lumpur           1882.95   1796.81         4.79
 Ho Chi Minh            1147.13   984.24          16.55
 


 (Reporting by Nikhil Kurian Nainan; additional reporting by
Nicole Pinto; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
