May 15, 2018 / 4:45 AM / Updated an hour ago

SE Asia Stocks-Philippines gains; Indonesia down over 1 pct

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

    * Malaysia gains for third straight session
    * Indonesia's index of 45 most liquid stocks down 2 pct

    By Karthika Suresh Namboothiri
    May 15 (Reuters) - Philippine shares extended gains for a
third consecutive session and touched a one-month high on
Tuesday as foreign buying continued, while Indonesia shed nearly
1 percent weighed down by financials.
    The Philippine index rose as much as 1.6 percent,
with real estate and industrials leading the gains. 
    "There is inflow of foreign funds and it’s a subsequent move
from last week," said Manny Cruz, analyst at Asiasec Equities
Inc.
    Property developer SM Prime Holdings gained as
much as 6 percent and SM Investment Corp rose 1.5
percent.
    Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas had raised its benchmark
interest rate for the first time in over three years on
Thursday, following robust first-quarter GDP data, which is
helping the markets, added Cruz.
    Foreign investors net bought 571.1 million pesos ($10.88
million) worth of equities on Friday, according to Philippine
Stock Exchange data. The financial markets were closed on Monday
for a holiday.
    Malaysian stocks edged 0.5 percent higher, with
telecom and consumer sectors reaping benefits from a possible
repeal of the goods and service tax.
    Telecommunication service provider Maxis Bhd
climbed as much as 5.4 percent, while Genting Malaysia
was up 1.8 percent.
    In other parts of Southeast Asia, Indonesia slipped
over 1.5 percent, dragged down by financials. Indonesian
equities took a beating all of last week on capital outflow
worries.
    Apart from the suicide bombing attacks that happened on
Monday, the currency is also one of the worst performers in the
region, adding to investor anxiety, Cruz said.
    Bank Central Asia shed over 3 percent while Bank
Mandiri fell as much as 2.8 percent.
    An index of country's 45 most liquid stocks fell
about 2 percent.
    Thailand fell marginally as gains in healthcare
stocks were offset by losses in financials and energy stocks.
    PTT Public Co, down as much as 1.8 percent, was the
biggest loser.
    
For Asian Companies click;  

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS AS AT 0421 GMT
    
 Change on the day                           
 Market             Current  Previous close  Pct Move
 Singapore          3552.01  3562.46         -0.29
 Bangkok            1766.69  1773.1          -0.36
 Manila             7866.3   7752.11         1.47
 Jakarta            5861.5   5947.155        -1.44
 Kuala Lumpur       1856.82  1850.42         0.35
 Ho Chi Minh        1075.03  1066.98         0.75
                                             
 Change on year                              
 Market             Current  End 2017        Pct Move
 Singapore          3552.01  3402.92         4.38
 Bangkok            1766.69  1753.71         0.74
 Manila             7866.3   8558.42         -8.09
 Jakarta            5861.5   6355.654        -7.78
 Kuala Lumpur       1856.82  1796.81         3.34
 Ho Chi Minh        1075.03  984.24          9.22
 


($1 = 52.5090 Philippine pesos)

 (Reporting by Karthika Suresh Namboothiri)
