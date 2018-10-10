SE Asia Stocks-Philippines hits 3-1/2-month low; Singapore slips further

* Thailand gains over 1 pct, Singapore down for 5th session * Philippine trade gap stays above $3 bln for 5th month in Aug By Niyati Shetty Oct 10 (Reuters) - Philippine shares fell 1 percent to a three-and-a-half-month low on Wednesday after data showed a persistently wide trade gap for August, while Singapore stocks extended losses into a fifth session. Investor sentiment took a hit after the International Monetary Fund said risks to the global financial system could increase sharply if pressures in emerging markets escalate or global trade relations deteriorate further. New IMF research also shows emerging market countries excluding China could face debt portfolio outflows of up to $100 billion, a level last seen during the 2008 global financial crisis. The Philippine stock index declined for a fourth session in five and breached the 7,000 level for the first time since June 27. "Being an export-oriented country, a slowdown in projected global growth is going to affect the external segment of our economy which is mostly exports and services," said Jose Vistan, research head at AB Capital Securities. Data released earlier in the day showed trade deficit stayed well above $3 billion for the fifth straight month in August, with economists saying the wide trade gap will continue to pressure the peso which has been stuck near 13-year lows against the dollar. Industrial and real estate stocks were the top losers, with JG Summit Holdings sliding 2.1 percent and Ayala Land declining 1.8 percent. Singapore shares hit their lowest since Sept. 19, ahead of the central bank's policy review on Friday where a slim majority in a Reuters poll of economists predict a tightening. Financials were the top losers with DBS Group Holdings shedding as much as 1.1 percent, while Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation slipped 0.6 percent. Malaysian shares fell 1 percent, extending losses into a sixth session, weighed down by Axiata Group and Tenaga Nasional. Meanwhile, Thai shares rose over 1 percent, boosted by energy and financial stocks, after closing marginally higher following a five-session losing streak. Recent falls seem to have made Thai equities less expensive, so some buying is seen from institutional investors, as well as retail investors who look to invest long-term for tax benefits, said Teerada Charnyingyong, an analyst with Phillip Capital Thailand. PTT PCL gained 2.4 percent, while PTT Exploration and Production advanced 2.4 percent. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS AS AT 0427 GMT Change on the day Market Current Previous close Pct Move Singapore 3142.43 3166.6 -0.76 Bangkok 1714.59 1696.92 1.04 Manila 7000.03 7059.38 -0.84 Jakarta 5803.544 5796.79 0.12 Kuala Lumpur 1757.11 1774.15 -0.96 Ho Chi Minh 996.79 996.19 0.06 Change on year Market Current End 2017 Pct Move Singapore 3142.43 3402.92 -7.65 Bangkok 1714.59 1753.71 -2.23 Manila 7000.03 8558.42 -18.21 Jakarta 5803.544 6355.654 -8.69 Kuala Lumpur 1757.11 1796.81 -2.21 Ho Chi Minh 996.79 984.24 1.28 (Reporting by Niyati Shetty in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)