SE Asia Stocks-Philippines hits fresh high; others fall

By Binisha Ben Sept 21 (Reuters) - Philippine shares rose to a record high on Thursday while other Southeast Asian stock markets slipped, in line with broader Asia, after the U.S. Federal Reserve announced a plan to start shrinking its balance sheet and signalled one more rate hike later this year. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell 0.3 percent. The U.S. Federal Reserve left interest rates unchanged on Wednesday, but signalled it still expects one more increase by the end of the year despite a recent bout of low inflation data. The Philippines index extended gains to a second session and ended 0.8 percent higher after earlier hitting an all-time high of 8,321.81. "Philippine stocks soared once again, testing record highs in reaction to the latest Federal Open Market Committee minutes and in anticipation of the outcome of the country's central bank meeting," said Luis Gerardo Limlingan, managing director at Regina Capital Development Corp. After market hours on Thursday, the Philippine central bank left its benchmark interest rate unchanged at 3 percent as expected. The central bank also kept its inflation forecasts for 2017, saying consumer prices remain manageable and the future inflation path will stay within its target of 2-4 percent for the year. In August, Philippines' annual inflation had quickened for the second straight month to 3.1 percent, from 2.8 percent the month before, due mainly to higher food prices. Thai shares ended the day marginally lower despite positive export trade data. Thailand's customs-cleared annual exports in August grew at their fastest pace since January 2013, climbing 13.2 percent from a year earlier, handily beating a Reuters poll forecast of a 4.93 percent rise, and against July's 10.5 percent growth. Materials and financial stocks weighed down the index, with Kasikornbank Pcl and Siam Cement Pcl shedding 1.4 percent and 0.8 percent, respectively. Singapore shares were down 0.1 percent, hurt by industrials and real estate stocks. Jardine Matheson Holdings and Ascendas Real Estate Investment Trust led the decline, falling 2.4 percent and 1.5 percent, respectively. Indonesia market was closed for a local holiday. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS : Change on day Market Current Previous Pct Move Close Singapore 3213.82 3218.07 -0.13 Bangkok 1670.49 1670.65 -0.01 Manila 8286.86 8219.32 0.82 Kuala Lumpur 1771.04 1773.58 -0.14 Ho Chi Minh 803.93 805.86 -0.24 Change on year Market Current End 2016 Pct Move Singapore 3213.82 2880.76 11.56 Bangkok 1670.49 1542.94 8.27 Manila 8286.86 6840.64 21.14 Kuala Lumpur 1771.04 1641.73 7.88 Ho Chi Minh 803.93 664.87 20.92 (Reporting by Binisha Ben in Bengaluru, additional reporting by Enrico delaCruz; Editing by Vyas Mohan)