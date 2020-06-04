SE Asia Stocks-Philippines index hits 3-month high as rally gains steam

* Indonesia, Malaysia and the Philippines up for 7th day * Thailand and Vietnam hit 3-month peaks * Singapore sole loser in the region By Arundhati Dutta June 4 (Reuters) - Philippine, Thai and Vietnamese shares hit their highest in around three months on Thursday as Southeast Asian markets extended a week-long rally, driven by the re-opening of regional economies and prospects of fresh stimulus to aid the recovery. Indonesia, Malaysia and the Philippines extended their winning streaks to a seventh session, while Thailand saw a fourth session of gains. The Philippines' main index led the gains, rising more than 3% to its highest level since March 11, with blue chips SM Investments Corp and Ayala Land Inc adding 5.2% and 2.6%, respectively. Lawmakers in the islands are poised to pass billions of dollars in aid to bolster the economy as Manila follows smaller towns back on line after one of the world's most stringent lockdown. The regional rally reflects the broad turn in global sentiment in the past two weeks, with investors increasingly betting that stimulus from the world's major central banks and governments will help most economies reboot successfully. "In every sense, this looks like, walks like, and quacks like a true-blue 'risk on' rally," analysts from Japanese bank Mizuho said in a note. Shares in Malaysia touched their highest since the end of January. The top percentage gainer in the index was chemicals producer Petronas Chemicals Group, which rose 7.7%. In Indonesia, the financial sector accounted for nearly a third of the benchmark's gains, with PT Bank Central Asia Tbk climbing as much as 3.6%. Financials were the top gainers in Thailand and Vietnam as well, where both benchmark indices and hit their highest levels since early March. Thailand's Kasikornbank and Vietnam's Vietinbank gained the most in their respective sectors. Singaporean shares were the sole losers in the region. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS AS AT 0419 GMT STOCK MARKETS Change on the day Market Current Previous Pct Move close Singapore 2698.94 2700.39 -0.05 Bangkok 1398.04 1374.18 1.74 Manila 6443.38 6245.65 3.17 Jakarta 4987.812 4941.006 0.95 Kuala Lumpur 1548.49 1538.53 0.65 Ho Chi Minh 886.11 881.17 0.56 Change so far in 2020 Market Current End 2019 Pct Move Singapore 2698.94 3222.83 -16.26 Bangkok 1398.04 1579.84 -11.51 Manila 6443.38 7,815.26 -17.55 Jakarta 4987.812 6,299.54 -20.82 Kuala Lumpur 1548.49 1588.76 -2.53 Ho Chi Minh 886.11 960.99 -7.79 (Reporting by Arundhati Dutta; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)