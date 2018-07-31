SE Asia Stocks-Philippines, Indonesia down over 1 pct; Fed decision awaited

* Philippines sees best month in over 2 yrs * Malaysia extends gains to 7th straight session By Syed Saif Hussain Naqvi July 31 (Reuters) - Philippine and Indonesian shares fell more than 1 percent on Tuesday while most other markets in the region inched higher after the Bank of Japan maintained its accommodative monetary stance, but gains were limited on caution ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve's policy meeting. Bank of Japan on Tuesday said it would keep interest rates "very low" for the time being and took measures to make its massive stimulus programme more flexible. Globally, investors are keeping a close eye on the outcome of U.S. Federal Reserve policy meeting on Wednesday, where it is expected to keep key rates unchanged. "The key driver right now is policy normalization in the United States with the Fed tightening key rates, while ECB and Bank of Japan are still easing their monetary policies which is supportive for global equity markets," said Joel Ng, an analyst at KGI Securities. Indonesian shares slumped 1.5 percent, ending a seven-session winning streak, after the country's largest telecom player Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk reported a fall in half-year net income. Meanwhile, data showed the country's exports and output of palm oil fell in June from a month earlier. Philippine shares ended a five-day gaining streak and closed 1.3 percent lower, dragged by financials. The index, however, posted its sharpest monthly rise since March 2016. Malaysian shares extended gains to a seventh straight session and ended 0.8 percent higher as investors brushed aside lower palm oil product exports data for July. The index recorded its biggest monthly gain since October 2011. Exports of Malaysian palm oil products for July fell 3.9 percent to 1 million tonnes shipped compared with 1.1 million tonnes shipped during June. Singapore rose 0.4 percent, led by financial and industrial stocks. "Singapore's bank loans growth unexpectedly accelerated from 5.5 percent yoy in May to 5.9% yoy in June. This beat our expectations for a moderation in June, and marked the fastest pace of bank loans growth since November 2017," OCBC Treasury Research said in a note. Financial bellwethers Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp , United Overseas Bank and DBS Group Holdings , all gained ahead of earnings. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS STOCK MARKETS Change on the day Market Current Previous Pct Move close Singapore 3319.85 3307.15 0.38 Bangkok 1701.79 1701.87 0.00 Manila 7672 7773.32 -1.30 Jakarta 5936.443 6027.936 -1.52 Kuala Lumpur 1784.25 1770.26 0.79 Ho Chi Minh 956.39 949.73 0.70 Change on year Market Current End 2017 Pct Move Singapore 3319.85 3402.92 -2.44 Bangkok 1701.79 1753.71 -2.96 Manila 7672 8,558.42 -10.36 Jakarta 5936.443 6355.654 -6.60 Kuala Lumpur 1784.25 1796.81 -0.70 Ho Chi Minh 956.39 984.24 -2.83 (Reporting by Syed Saif Hussain Naqvi in Bengaluru; Editing by Vyas Mohan)