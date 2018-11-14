SE Asia Stocks-Philippines, Indonesia gain as investors buy beaten-down stocks

* Global growth concerns resurfaced, weigh on regional markets * Singaporean and Malaysian indexes on track to extend losses * Philippine's Metropolitan Bank and Trust hits 3-week high By Aman Swami Nov 14 (Reuters) - Philippine and Indonesian stock markets gained on Wednesday as investors picked up beaten-down stocks, though concerns over slowing global growth continued to dent sentiment in the region. Indonesian shares climbed 1 percent, driven by gains in materials and consumer staple stocks. "It's a very fragile recovery. There are a lot of moving variables to recent market movements - so investors are likely to take a more conservative stance," said Taye Shim, head of research, Mirae Asset Sekuritas. Indah Kiat Pulp & Paper Tbk PT hit its highest in one-and-a-half weeks, rising as much as 7.2 percent, while shares in index heavyweight Unilever Indonesia Tbk PT were on track to gain for a second consecutive session, adding up to 2.4 percent. "It is more of a technical rebound than a firm recovery of the share price. Yesterday's oil plunge served as a good catalyst for today's market rebound as Indonesia is an importer of oil," Shim added. Oil markets struggled to find footing on Wednesday after plunging 7 percent in the previous session, with surging supply and the spectre of faltering demand. Philippine stocks recovered from previous session's losses to edge higher, underpinned by gains in financials and industrials. Metropolitan Bank and Trust Co hit a three-week high, while conglomerate JG Summit Holdings Inc climbed as much as 3.3 percent. "Yesterday, Philippines was one of the worst performers, but the stocks are rising now as investors are bargain hunting," said Charles William Ang, associate analyst, COL Financial Group Inc. Meanwhile, Singapore stocks were poised for a fourth straight session of declines, sliding up to 0.6 percent. Conglomerate Keppel Corp Ltd dropped as much as 1.6 percent, while the country's second-largest property developer City Developments Ltd shed up to 1.2 percent. Malaysian shares were also set to extend losses, with Malaysia Airports Holdings Bhd and Petronas Chemicals Group Bhd slipping as much as 1.4 percent and 1.3 percent respectively. Thai shares traded lower, dragged by a rout in energy sector, while Vietnam stocks edged 0.3 percent higher, boosted by real estate and consumer staple stocks. Vietnam's largest brewer Sabeco, formally known as Saigon Beer Alcohol Beverage Corp, and real estate investor Vingroup JSC rose as much as 1.4 percent and 1.9 percent respectively. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Previous Close Pct Move Singapore 3043.85 3053.6 -0.32 Bangkok 1656.2 1659.78 -0.22 Manila 6899.35 6843.83 0.81 Jakarta 5894.928 5835.198 1.02 Kuala Lumpur 1680.55 1687.57 -0.42 Ho Chi Minh 908.5 905.38 0.34 Change on year Market Current End 2017 Pct Move Singapore 3043.85 3402.92 -10.55 Bangkok 1656.2 1753.71 -5.56 Manila 6899.35 8558.42 -19.39 Jakarta 5894.928 6355.654 -7.25 Kuala Lumpur 1680.55 1796.81 -6.47 Ho Chi Minh 908.5 984.24 -7.70 (Reporting by Aman Swami, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)