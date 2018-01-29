FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 29, 2018 / 10:23 AM / in 5 hours

SE Asia Stocks-Philippines, Indonesia hit record closes; Malaysia at 3-yr peak

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    * Most Southeast Asian stock markets rise
    * Vietnam slips after five straight winning sessions

    By Karthika Suresh Namboothiri
    Jan 29 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock markets ended
higher on Monday, with Philippines and Indonesia posting record
finishes and Malaysia hitting its highest close in more than
three years.
    The Philippine index marked an all-time closing peak
for a third straight session, buoyed by gains in telecom stocks.
    Telecommunication service provider PLDT Inc ended
6.5 percent higher and index heavy weight SM Prime Holdings Inc
 gained 1.3 percent.
    The Jakarta index erased earlier losses as energy
stocks were boosted by Bangladesh's agreement with Indonesia on
Sunday to open talks on imports of liquefied natural gas as
Dhaka looks to fill a shortfall in domestic natural
gas.
    Malaysian stocks rose 0.9 percent to hit their
strongest finish since September 2014, with Public Bank Bhd
 at a record close and Malayan Banking Bhd
hitting a more than four-year closing high.
    Financials underpinned the Singapore index, with DBS
Group Holdings and United Overseas Bank
closing marginally higher.
    Thai shares gained 0.5 percent, led by energy
stocks, with heavyweight PTT Pcl hitting a record
close.
    The finance ministry of Southeast Asia's second-largest
economy raised its economic growth forecast for this year to 4.2
percent from 3.8 percent, and also raised its estimate for
exports.
    Vietnamese shares slipped 0.5 percent, snapping five
sessions of gains.
    Food processor Vietnam Dairy Products shed 2.5
percent, while Saigon Beer Alcohol Beverage Corp fell
to a five-month closing low.

For Asian Companies click;  

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
    
 STOCK MARKETS                                
 Change on the day                            
 Market             Current   Previous close  Pct Move
 Singapore          3577.07   3567.14         0.28
 Bangkok            1837.49   1828.88         0.47
 Manila             9058.62   9041.2          0.19
 Jakarta            6680.619  6660.618        0.30
 Kuala Lumpur       1870.52   1853.92         0.90
 Ho Chi Minh        1109.8    1115.64         -0.52
                                              
 Change on year                               
 Market             Current   End 2017        Pct Move
 Singapore          3577.07   3402.92         5.12
 Bangkok            1837.49   1753.71         4.78
 Manila             9058.62   8558.42         5.84
 Jakarta            6680.619  6355.654        5.11
 Kuala Lumpur       1870.52   1796.81         4.10
 Ho Chi Minh        1109.8    984.24          12.76
 
 (Reporting by Karthika Suresh Namboothiri; Editing by Amrutha
Gayathri)
