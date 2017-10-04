SE Asia Stocks-Philippines, Indonesia mark new closing highs

By Sumeet Gaikwad Oct 4 (Reuters) - Philippine and Indonesian shares posted record closing highs on Wednesday as overnight gains on Wall Street buoyed sentiment across Asia, while Thailand edged down after scaling a 24-year peak. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose as much as 0.3 percent. Philippine stocks extended gains to a fourth session, led by financial and telecom stocks, as expectations of a tax overhaul continued to boost investor optimism. The proposed tax reform measures will only have a modest inflationary impact and will not need a monetary policy response, said Nestor Espenilla the central bank governor, who also brushed off a sharp decline in the peso currency in an upbeat message on the economy. The tax measures seek to expand the value-added tax base, raise excise taxes on fuel and automobiles, and slap levies on sugar-sweetened beverages among other changes. They were approved by the lower house of Congress in May, but have yet to be endorsed by the Senate. Blue-chip BDO Unibank Inc rose 2.1 percent to close an all-time high while telecom service provider PLDT Inc closed 2.4 percent higher. Indonesia's benchmark index closed 0.2 percent higher, extending gains from the previous session, helped by energy and material stocks. Healthcare products maker Kalbe Farma Tbk climbed nearly 3 percent while shares of mining contractor United Tractors rose as much as 3.8 percent to hit an all-time high and were on track for their fifth straight session of gains. An index of the country's 45 most liquid stocks rose 0.2 percent. Vietnam stock market climbed nearly 1 percent, its biggest gain in over 2 months, led by financial stocks. Malaysian stock market ended marginally up, helped by telecom and consumer discretionary stocks. Genting Bhd added nearly 1 percent, while CIMB Group Holdings Bhd closed 0.8 percent up. Meanwhile, Thai shares erased early gains to end marginally lower, dragged by industrials. Airports of Thailand Inc slipped 1.3 percent, while oil and gas explorer PTT Exploration and Production Pcl ended 1.4 percent lower. Singapore shares shed 0.3 percent, weighed by financial and industrial stocks. Market heavyweight Jardine Matheson Holdings Ltd slid 1.5 percent while United Overseas Bank Ltd fell 0.6 percent. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Previous Pct Move Close Singapore 3236.65 3246.08 -0.29 Bangkok 1687.77 1689.97 -0.13 Manila 8344.05 8312.93 0.37 Jakarta 5951.475 5939.453 0.20 Kuala Lumpur 1761.84 1759.67 0.12 Ho Chi Minh 805.66 798 0.96 Change on year Market Current End 2016 Pct Move Singapore 3236.65 2880.76 12.35 Bangkok 1687.77 1542.94 9.39 Manila 8344.05 6840.64 21.98 Jakarta 5951.475 5296.711 12.36 Kuala Lumpur 1761.84 1641.73 7.32 Ho Chi Minh 805.66 664.87 21.18 (Reporting by Sumeet Gaikwad; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)